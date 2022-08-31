More than 350 homes without power after 'underground fault'

Homes in north Suffolk have been left without electricity after a power cut - Credit: Archant

More than 350 homes in north Suffolk have been left without power after a fault in an underground electricity cable.

Homes and businesses around Halesworth, Heveningham, Westhall and Huntingfield have been left without power.

Engineers from UK Power Networks are currently at the scene of the fault and working to fix the issue.

A message on UK Power Networks website reads: "Our staff are checking our equipment throughout the area to pinpoint the issue on our underground cabling network.

"In addition to this, they are liaising closely with our control room to find safe and reliable ways to divert power around any problems and get everyone restored, and in doing so we have have been able to restore a further 109 customers since our last message, leaving 380 still affected.

"We know that our customers may be worried about the food in the fridge and freezer, so we want to try and help with advice.

"Food should keep for up to 6 hours in the fridge, and between 15-24 hours in the freezer if you avoid opening them.

"We'll keep you updated on our engineers progress."