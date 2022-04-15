News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police 'very concerned' for welfare of missing 41-year-old man

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:59 PM April 15, 2022
Iain Dunn has been reported missing from Yaxley, north Suffolk

Iain Dunn has been reported missing from Yaxley, north Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are appealing for help in tracing a 41-year-old man who has been reported missing from north Suffolk.

Iain Dunn was last seen on Friday afternoon in Old Ipswich Road in Yaxley, near Eye, Suffolk police said.

He is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, of a slim build, bald and with blue eyes.

Iain was last seen wearing a grey Puma tracksuit, black jacket and black Nike Air Max trainers.

Police have said they are "very concerned" for Iain's welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting missing person reference 133291.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Eye News

