‘Ice day’ hits Suffolk as temperatures stay below freezing amid persistent fog

PUBLISHED: 20:04 07 December 2020 | UPDATED: 20:04 07 December 2020

A foggy morning in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Temperatures in some parts of Suffolk did not get over 0C. Picture: SARAH LUCYBROWN

Parts of Suffolk have experienced an “ice day” - after persistent fog meant temperatures failed to get above freezing, resulting in the coldest day for years.

The county woke to misty weather on Monday, December 7 and a frost after sub-0C temperatures the night before.

Usually, even on days which are still very cold, the ice would clear as temperatures rise.

But Weatherquest forecaster Dan Holley said of conditions in the East of England: “Several sites so far have experienced an ‘ice day’ (having not yet breached 0C) due to persistent fog.

“Most stations are currently on track for their coldest December day since at least 2012, and for some 2010.”

A map included with his Tweet showed western parts of the county recording daytime temperatures of 0C or even -1C.

Mr Holley warned wintry showers could drift into southern areas this evening.

Temperatures are likely to remain low across the county through the night and into tomorrow, Met Office forecasts say.

