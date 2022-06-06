VOTE NOW: Last chance to decide Suffolk's 25 biggest icons
People have until the end of this week to vote for the 25 biggest icons of Suffolk.
For the last month we've asked people to tell us the person, place or thing which represents the county, giving a shortlist of reader-nominations from which to vote.
More than 1,200 people have already cast their votes, and the poll will close on Friday June 10.
Voting is extremely close, and the three leading contenders for the top spot are Framlingham Castle, the Suffolk Punch and Sutton Hoo mask. However, it could all change in the final week.
This newspaper joined forces with BBC Radio Suffolk to start the poll ahead of Suffolk Day, which takes place on June 21. The results of the poll will be revealed on the day.
Brad Jones, editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star, said: "The response to the poll has been remarkable. Thanks to everyone who has taken the time to share their views.
"There are currently three clear contenders for the top spot, but the rest of the voting is incredibly close. It could all change in the next five days. We can't wait to reveal the top 25 and winner on Suffolk Day."
The shortlist, based on suggestions from readers of this newspaper and BBC Radio Suffolk listeners, includes a mix of people, places and landmarks.
BBC Radio Suffolk breakfast show presenter Mark Murphy said: "This is such a difficult choice and I’m glad we’re giving the public the chance to choose and not judging it ourselves.
"It really does go to show what an amazing a place Suffolk is for its landmarks, history and people. I can’t wait to see the results."
You can pick your top 25 from the following list if you visit this newspaper's website. The poll will remain open until Friday, June 10.
- Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds
- Adnams beer
- Aspall Cider
- Beach huts on the coast
- Benjamin Britten
- Big blue skies
- Brian from Melton
- Capt Bartholomew Gosnold
- Cardinal Thomas Wolsey
- Christchurch Mansion
- Crooked House, Lavenham
- Ed Sheeran
- Edith Cook, Britain's first female pilot
- Edwin Budding lawnmower
- Elizabeth Garrett Anderson
- Felixstowe dock cranes
- Framlingham Castle
- Grandma statue, Carl Giles
- Greene King Westgate brewery
- Hay Wain by John Constable
- House in the Clouds, Thorpeness
- Hoxne Hoard
- Ipswich Waterfront
- Kersey 'Splash'
- Landguard Fort
- Latitude pink sheep
- Mendlesham mast
- Ness Point
- Newmarket Racecourse
- Old Customs House, Ipswich
- Orwell Bridge
- Portman Road Stadium
- Radar at Bawdsey
- Ransomes Plough
- Scallop by Maggi Hambling on Aldeburgh beach
- Sir Alf Ramsey
- Sir Bobby Robson
- Sizewell B dome
- Snape Maltings
- Southwold lighthouse
- St Edmund
- Sutton Hoo mask
- Suffolk Punch
- Suffolk Trinity - Suffolk Punch, Suffolk Sheep, Red Poll
- Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds
- Thomas Gainsborough
- Warren Hill gallops
- Woodbridge Tide Mill
- Yoxman