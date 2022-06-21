Revealed: The top 25 icons of Suffolk as voted for by you

Some of the top 10 icons of Suffolk, as voted for by you - Credit: Archant/Zakary Walters/Adnams

Our poll asking readers to decide Suffolk's top 25 icons has closed, and today - on Suffolk Day - the results can finally be revealed.

For more than a month we asked people to tell us the person, place or thing which best represents the county, giving a shortlist of 50 reader-nominations from which to vote.

Nearly 1,800 people cast their votes, and today we can reveal the top 25 - with the Suffolk Punch narrowly edging out Framlingham Castle to take the top spot by only a handful of votes.

The iconic Suffolks are the oldest English breed of working horse, and are critically endangered.

A late surge saw the Orwell Bridge on the outskirts of Ipswich finish third, while the Sutton Hoo mask - which won a previous Suffolk icons poll around a decade ago - was fourth.

Other highlights in the top 10 include Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds, Adnams beer and Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran. Ipswich Town were also strongly represented, with managers Sir Bobby Robson and Sir Alf Ramsey featuring in the top 25.

This newspaper joined forces with BBC Radio Suffolk to start the poll ahead of Suffolk Day.

Brad Jones, editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star, said: "The voting was so close, but what a fantastic top 25 we have ended up with.

"It shows how much we have to be proud of in Suffolk, and what a special place it is to live."

The shortlist was based on suggestions from readers of this newspaper and BBC Radio Suffolk listeners.

BBC Radio Suffolk breakfast show presenter Mark Murphy said: "It really does go to show what an amazing a place Suffolk is for its landmarks, history and people."

The magnificent Suffolk Punch has been voted the biggest icon of the county

The Sutton Hoo helmet was in the top 10 Suffolk icons - Credit: British Museum

Global superstar Ed Sheeran, who lives in the Framlingham area, made the top 10 Suffolk icons - Credit: Zakary Walters

Ipswich Town's greatest-ever manager, Sir Bobby Robson - Credit: PA

The top 25 icons of Suffolk:

1. Suffolk Punch

2. Framlingham Castle

3. Orwell Bridge

4. Sutton Hoo mask

5. Hay Wain by John Constable

6. House in the Clouds, Thorpeness

7. Snape Maltings

8. Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds

9. Adnams beer

10. Ed Sheeran

11. Southwold lighthouse

12. Woodbridge Tide Mill

13. Beach huts on the coast

14. Sir Bobby Robson

15. Thomas Gainsborough

16. Newmarket Racecourse

17. Landguard Fort

18. Christchurch Mansion

19. Felixstowe cranes

20. Sir Alf Ramsey

21. Aspall cider

22. Crooked House, Lavenham

23. Benjamin Britten

24. Suffolk trinity - Suffolk Punch, Red Poll, Suffolk Sheep

25. Big blue skies

