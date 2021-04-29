News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Suffolk and North Essex in top 5 in UK for second vaccine rollout

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:20 PM April 29, 2021   
A nurse prepares the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, at the West Wales General Hospital in Carmarthen, the

Suffolk and North Essex's rollout of both doses of the Covid vaccine is strong - Credit: PA

Latest figures show Suffolk and north Essex  are leading the way for the number of people who have had both doses of the Covid vaccine.

However, the rate at which the first dose is being rolled out has slowed - and some in the over-42s category have complained of finding it hard to get local appointments and of being asked to travel to other counties.  

The latest vaccination stats released by NHS England show that 28.7% of the population in Suffolk and north Essex aged 16 and over have had both doses of the Covid vaccine, putting the areas in the top five nationally.

Vaccine data released today by NHS England, which covers up to April 25, shows that 538,335 people in the region have now received their first dose.

According to the data for the week commencing April 12, 7,293 people in the region had their first vaccine. The following week a further 10,580 people had their first jab. 

There have been reports that some in Suffolk are struggling to book appointments as demand surged after the Government made jabs available to anyone aged 42.

Irene Chandler Burns, from Newmarket, said the nearest place for her to book a jab has been Charleston or Stevenage.

Most Read

  1. 1 New TV drama with Timothy Spall starts filming in village
  2. 2 Woman dies in Saxmundham medical emergency
  3. 3 'Sexual monster' jailed for 25 years for rape and abuse of girl
  1. 4 Racing legend Bill Gredley takes a punt on Ipswich Debenhams
  2. 5 'I am very, very comfortable that I will be part of Ipswich Town's future' - Every word from Paul Cook's pre-match press conference
  3. 6 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues again linked with former academy striker
  4. 7 Why Ipswich Town's new owners didn't buy Newcastle United after 'kicking the tyres' on Magpies
  5. 8 Much-loved Ipswich shop West End Music to close permanently
  6. 9 Orwell Bridge reopens after lorry trailer detaches on carriageway
  7. 10 See inside the luxury Suffolk estate where Made in Chelsea has been filmed

The 48-year-old added: "I have tried every day to book something. I have school pick-ups and drop offs at different times and my second dose would fall in the summer holiday and I would have to take the kids with me, so would prefer somewhere we feel comfortable and is not a huge road trip.

"I have not been able to book anything in Newmarket and so will wait to see if something comes up nearby. I am close to the racecourse and it seems madness to have to do a 60-mile round trip when it could be done in five minutes."

The Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System has said that a shortage of the vaccine is the reason why some are finding it difficult to get their jab, but are confident the process is working. 

A spokesman for the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System, said: “Since the beginning of April nationally there has been a limited amount of first dose vaccine, with the Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Health highlighting the ‘lumpy’ supply of vaccine to the UK.

“According to NHS England the vaccine supply will gradually increase from week commencing May 10.

“If the vaccination clinic locations available on the national booking system website are not close to where you live, we encourage people to keep checking back. We are committed to ensuring no one gets left behind in the vaccination programme.”

Some specific areas in Suffolk are doing well in rolling out both doses of the vaccine with 33.1% of the population of Babergh and 32.3% of the population of East Suffolk who are 16 and over having two doses. 

Doctore Parikh with the Pfizer vaccine Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

People as young as 42 are now able to their Covid vaccine but residents of Suffolk are struggling to book their jab - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Edgar Sewter school in Halesworth has closed due to a coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

Primary school closes for 'circuit breaker' after coronavirus outbreak

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
An air ambulance has been called to Badwell Road, in Badwell Ash after a serious collision involving

Suffolk Live | Updated

Man suffers potentially life-changing injuries in cycling accident

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Chelsea's Didier Drogba celebrates with the lid of the Premier League trophy after the Barclays Prem

'I think he would destroy League One!' - Could Ipswich co-owner tempt...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk phone users are being warned about bogus "DHL parcel delivery" text messages

Warning after spate of 'DHL parcel delivery' text scams

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus