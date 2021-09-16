News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Glitzy red carpet event to help cinema with refurb

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 7:00 PM September 16, 2021   
Abbeygate Cinema in Hatter Street, Bury St Edmunds, has been awarded Â£175,000 in the second round o

Abbeygate Cinema in Hatter Street, Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Rachel Edge

An independent cinema is embarking on the final stage of its current expansion - bringing much-needed toilets to the foyer.

Abbeygate Cinema in Hatter Street in Bury St Edmunds has been undergoing a huge refurbishment project, including the addition of a 180-seater premier screen.

The cinema is now starting a three-month fundraising drive to help raise money for the next part of its development, with building work expected to be around £40,000.

Abbeygate Cinema legend Pat Church will be welcoming and chatting with guests at a special red carpet event.

Abbeygate Cinema legend Pat Church will be welcoming and chatting with guests at a special red carpet event. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Regular visitors at the cinema will no doubt have seen the area allocated for toilets in the foyer and the beautiful architecture waiting to be sympathetically restored, said Andrea Holmes, marketing manager at Abbeygate Cinema.

The venue is hosting an event on Saturday, September 25, in aid of the fundraising efforts and as a belated premier screen launch event.

There will be a special screening of popular big screen musical film, La La Land, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, as part of an evening of glitz and glamour with dinks and canapés on arrival.

Gareth Boggis, general manager of Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds

Gareth Boggis, general manager of the Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Abbeygate Cinema

Resident cinema legend, Pat Church, will be on hand to welcome and chat with guests who will be encouraged to dress smartly for the occasion to bring a ‘red carpet’ feel to the event. 

Gareth Boggis, the cinema’s general manager, said the fundraising idea came from customers who wanted to help after "a long and challenging 18 months".

He said: "Like many businesses, we have been through difficult and uncertain times in recent months but it’s with great excitement that we’re able to plan our next steps into the future.’’

Taken after the completion of 'phase one' of the Abbeygate Cinema expansion.

Taken after the completion of 'phase one' of the Abbeygate Cinema expansion. - Credit: Rachel Edge

He added: "We’re so fortunate that there is such a sense of community and family around Abbeygate."

The Building Blocks fundraising project will be reinstated and there will be a raffle with tickets from £10, giving people the chance to win the top prize of a private screening.

As part of Building Blocks, there is the opportunity for those donating more than £50 to have their name featured on the walls on the building.

The refurbishment when 'phase one' of the Abbeygate Cinema expansion was completed.

The refurbishment when 'phase one' of the Abbeygate Cinema expansion was completed. - Credit: Rachel Edge

Gareth said Building Blocks proved hugely popular before and "gave our loyal and supportive customers a chance to really be part of the fabric of the building".

He added: "Whilst this is the end of the current project which has seen the building transformed with the new screen and foyer, we remain ambitious and there are plans for expanding further at a future date.

"The focus now though is on having the best possible end to the year, with a whole raft of blockbusters waiting behind the eagerly anticipated No Time to Die."



Film
Bury St Edmunds News
Suffolk

