Pupils scale heights to raise funds for new playground

George McNaught-Reardon on the inflatable ladder and slide Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

Pupils at a Suffolk school scaled the equivalent of Mount Kilimanjaro in a bid to raise funds to redevelop their playground.

Pupils from South Lee School in Bury St Edmunds climbed to raise funds for a new playground Picture: RACHEL EDGE Pupils from South Lee School in Bury St Edmunds climbed to raise funds for a new playground Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Children at South Lee School, in Bury St Edmunds, teamed up to take part in The Big Climb fundraising event, with pupils aged between two and 13 scaling a total of 5,895m on a climbing wall and inflatable ladder.

Staff from Abbeycroft Leisure instructed the older children in climbing techniques on the wall, while Bury-based Castle Capers provided an inflatable ladder and slide to provide the younger pupils with a fun challenge to see how many times they could make an ascent.

Pupils at the independent school were sponsored by friends and family to raise money for the new playground, and children given the opportunity to make suggestions for its design.

The event kicked off with a motivational talk by climber and explorer George Wells, who holds two Guinness World Records for his expeditions to the North Pole and Greenland.

Children were sponsored to take part Picture: RACHEL EDGE Children were sponsored to take part Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Speaking before the challenge, he said: "I've been really impressed with South Lee's pupil's determination and enthusiasm for this event.

"It will be quite a challenge for some to conquer the climbing wall but I'm sure they will support each other and succeed in their aim to climb as high as one of the great peaks."

A group of nine prep-school pupils also painted a mural featuring all of the earth's major mountains, which was used as a means of tracking and displaying the progress of pupils taking on the challenge.

Students also used maths skills to calculate their cumulative totals and also learned about some of the great peaks of the world.

South Lee School in Bury St Edmunds Picture: RACHEL EDGE South Lee School in Bury St Edmunds Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ruth O'Sullivan, who will take up the helm as headteacher of South Lee from September, said: "Outdoor learning is a hugely important part of a child's development into adulthood.

"At South Lee we want to maximize the opportunities our pupils have to extend their learning skills such as problem solving, collaboration and creativity.

"Developing the playground to create a multi-use games area will provide lots of stimulation and sporting opportunities to encourage healthy, active lifestyles."

The mural at the school Picture: RACHEL EDGE The mural at the school Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Pupils from all year groups took part Picture: RACHEL EDGE Pupils from all year groups took part Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The money raised will go towards a new playground Picture: RACHEL EDGE The money raised will go towards a new playground Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Pupils watch on as children take on the climbing wall Picture: RACHEL EDGE Pupils watch on as children take on the climbing wall Picture: RACHEL EDGE