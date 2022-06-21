Inquest into death of Baby S starts today

An inquest into the death of Baby S is expected to start today - Credit: Archant

An inquest into the death of baby girl who was found at a Suffolk recycling centre is due to start today.

Police were called to Sackers recycling centre on Thursday, May 14, 2020, after the body of the baby girl was discovered among waste material.

Detectives investigating the death of Baby S revealed that the new-born baby who was found at the Sackers Recycling Centre in Needham Market suffered a head injury before she died.

A Home Office post mortem was carried out into the baby's death shortly after she was found but it was unable to establish a cause.

A funeral was held for Baby S on February 17 this year.

Baby S, as she is known, has still not been identified - Credit: Archant

It is believed the girl was taken to Sackers on the day her body was discovered.

She is thought to have been inside one of two waste collection vehicles which picked up commercial waste throughout the day from 52 different locations.

The waste belonged to businesses and not private homes, including many in and around the Ipswich area.

A dedicated team of officers reviewed more than 11,000 hours of CCTV footage and visited more than 800 addresses.

Baby S was found during the first Covid lockdown when her mother may have been in contact with fewer people than normal, but her pregnancy and giving birth may have been apparent and police need people to share that information.