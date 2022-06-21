News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Inquest into death of Baby S starts today

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 6:00 AM June 21, 2022
An inquest into the death of Baby S is expected to start today

An inquest into the death of Baby S is expected to start today - Credit: Archant

An inquest into the death of baby girl who was found at a Suffolk recycling centre is due to start today. 

Police were called to Sackers recycling centre on Thursday, May 14, 2020, after the body of the baby girl was discovered among waste material.

Detectives investigating the death of Baby S revealed that the new-born baby who was found at the Sackers Recycling Centre in Needham Market suffered a head injury before she died

A Home Office post mortem was carried out into the baby's death shortly after she was found but it was unable to establish a cause. 

funeral was held for Baby S on February 17 this year.

Baby S, as she is known, has still not been identified

Baby S, as she is known, has still not been identified - Credit: Archant

It is believed the girl was taken to Sackers on the day her body was discovered.

She is thought to have been inside one of two waste collection vehicles which picked up commercial waste throughout the day from 52 different locations.

The waste belonged to businesses and not private homes, including many in and around the Ipswich area.

A dedicated team of officers reviewed more than 11,000 hours of CCTV footage and visited more than 800 addresses.

Baby S was found during the first Covid lockdown when her mother may have been in contact with fewer people than normal, but her pregnancy and giving birth may have been apparent and police need people to share that information.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Former Ipswich Town player Bilel Mohsni is back in English football. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Football | Quiz

Can you identify these 75 obscure Ipswich Town players?

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A14 has been closed at Haughley after the road has begun breaking up

A14 | Updated

A14 westbound reopens after road surface cracks are repaired

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The world's largest cargo ship Ever Ace arriving at the Port of Felixstowe in east Suffolk

Port of Felixstowe

World’s largest cargo ship arrives at Port of Felixstowe

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The cottage in Stuston is set to be sold at auction with Brown & Co

Suffolk Live News

Derelict north Suffolk cottage with £220k guide price to be sold at auction

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon