Full inquest into death of Corrie McKeague starts today

An inquest into the death of RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague will start today - Credit: Archant

A jury inquest into the death of RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague - who disappeared after a night out in Bury St Edmunds more than five years ago - is due to start today.

The full inquest, which will look into the circumstances around the death of the 23-year-old, is expected to last four weeks at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich.

Mr McKeague, who was stationed at RAF Honington, was last seen on CCTV entering a bin loading area behind a row of shops in Brentgovel Street, on Saturday, September 24, 2016, after a night out drinking with RAF colleagues.

Despite a multi-million pound investigation, which included two separate searches of a landfill site in Milton, Cambridgeshire, no trace of the airman has ever been found.

Officers in Suffolk have maintained the "most likely" scenario was that Mr McKeague got into a bin and was emptied into a Biffa lorry before consequently ending up in the waste process.

The force previously said although it remains "open-minded", there is no evidence to suggest any foul play or third party involvement.