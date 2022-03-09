'There was no worry about him': Doorman who spoke to Corrie McKeague

Corrie McKeague went missing after a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016 - Credit: PA

A doorman who spoke to RAF gunner Corrie McKeague on the night he went missing in Bury St Edmunds told an inquest "there was no worry about him".

Mr McKeague, who was from Fife in Scotland, vanished, aged 23, after a night out in the west Suffolk town on September 24, 2016.

He was based at RAF Honington, just over eight miles from Bury St Edmunds.

William Hook, a doorman at Flex nightclub in the town, who asked Mr McKeague to leave in the early hours of Saturday, September 24, said the RAF servicemen arrived at the venue between 11pm and midnight on the Friday.

Mr Hook said when he saw Mr McKeague, later, around 1am, "he struggled to walk without holding onto anything around him – that was the point I clocked him, I suppose.

“I said: ‘I think you’ve had enough mate, shall we go out the front?’"

An inquest into the death of Corrie McKeague is taking place at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich - Credit: Contributed

The doorman said that Mr McKeague was co-operative and left the nightclub. He said it was an "easy ejection".

"There was no worry about him," Mr Hook added.

"He was a popular lad around the town, he knew a lot of people who were out, he would go round speaking to groups of people and saying hello to staff."

Also during the inquest at the Suffolk Coroner's Court, Mr McKeague's best friend Paul Robb, who also served in the RAF, told the inquest that Mr McKeague said he slept under bin bags following a night out in Lichfield, Staffordshire, in 2014.

Mr Robb said: "He told me he slept under some bin bags.

“I can’t remember if he described them being full of rubbish, outside a coffee shop or something like that.

“Round the back where the bin area was.

“He described using them almost like a blanket to stay warm.”

Police believe the serviceman, climbed into a bin which was then tipped into a waste lorry.

Mr Robb went on to speak about how on a previous night out at a Nandos restaurant Mr McKeague "downed a whole bottle of red wine in 17 seconds".

He added: "He had a capability of doing things like that.”

Corrie McKeague was based at RAF Honington near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

Mr Robb described Mr McKeague’s mental state as “up and down”, adding: “He had periods of highs and periods of lows.”

He said Mr McKeague had previously received counselling through a mental health team that assists the RAF, and had previously been prescribed antidepressants.

In his witness statement, Mr Robb detailed how Mr McKeague had previously passed out through drink and awoken the following morning in the toilets of a McDonald’s restaurant in Bury St Edmunds, and on a separate occasion fell asleep on a bench outside a Tesco store in the town.

He said that on a stag do in Liverpool in August 2016 Mr McKeague climbed up a drainpipe and through a window of the accommodation where he was staying, getting into a room that was not his and falling asleep there.

Sergeant Ross Stevenson, Mr McKeague's former line manager, said: "He’s a friendly lad, cheeky I would say, but he was a good laugh, he was capable, he just needed channelling, I would say.”

In his witness statement, Sgt Stevenson said that he once had seen Mr McKeague walking along a road, one mile away from the RAF base, at around 10am and stopped his vehicle to give him a lift.

He also went on to say that Mr McKeague had previously asked him for help with his finances, and asked him to keep his card locked in a box for a month.

Sgt Stevenson said: "He came to us asking for help as he had no money for food or anything."

He said the airbase arranged for meal tickets to ensure he was fed and discussed how to pay off money he owed.

The inquest, which is expected to last for four weeks, continues.



