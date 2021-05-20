Inquests open into two deaths related to asbestos
- Credit: Archant
Inquests into two deaths related to asbestos have opened at Suffolk Coroner's Court.
Both Robin Taylor and Stuart Chittock were being treated for cancer following exposure to asbestos, the court was told on Friday, May 14.
Mr Taylor of Newmarket was found by the 76-year-old's ex-wife, who regularly helped him with his shopping.
He was a carpenter, who during the course of his work was exposed to asbestos, according to a letter found at his Newmarket home, and had been having chemotherapy from October 2020 until his death on November 14.
His inquest has been set by Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley for June, 10 2021.
Mr Chittock of Gosbeck also had a history of working with asbestos and developed Epithelial Mesothelioma, asbestos-related cancer. He died on New Year's Eve 2020.
His inquest has been set by Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley for a case review on May 26 and an inquest on June 11.
Most Read
- 1 'Kind and caring soulmate' Simon couldn't cope with Covid restrictions
- 2 Motorcyclist dies following collision with lorry on A143
- 3 From Ipswich to Eye - the origins of 9 Suffolk town and village names
- 4 Police confirm body found in River Orwell was of a 17-year-old boy
- 5 League One side target Judge following Ipswich exit
- 6 'He would get 25 goals in a team like Ipswich' - Peterborough chief puts Eisa up for sale
- 7 The 10 Everton youngsters Jeffers might recommend for Ipswich
- 8 Woman airlifted to hospital after fall in Woodbridge
- 9 Award-winning chef re-opening Suffolk pub with ‘proper carvery’
- 10 Mum who battled fat build up in her legs relieved after medical diagnosis