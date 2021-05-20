Inquests open into two deaths related to asbestos

Published: 5:30 AM May 20, 2021

Inquests into two deaths related to asbestos have opened at Suffolk Coroner's Court.

Both Robin Taylor and Stuart Chittock were being treated for cancer following exposure to asbestos, the court was told on Friday, May 14.

Mr Taylor of Newmarket was found by the 76-year-old's ex-wife, who regularly helped him with his shopping.

He was a carpenter, who during the course of his work was exposed to asbestos, according to a letter found at his Newmarket home, and had been having chemotherapy from October 2020 until his death on November 14.

His inquest has been set by Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley for June, 10 2021.

Mr Chittock of Gosbeck also had a history of working with asbestos and developed Epithelial Mesothelioma, asbestos-related cancer. He died on New Year's Eve 2020.

His inquest has been set by Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley for a case review on May 26 and an inquest on June 11.