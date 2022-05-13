New information released after baby girl found dead at recycling centre

It has almost been two years since Baby S was found in a Suffolk recycling centre - Credit: Archant

Detectives have revealed that the new-born baby girl who was found at a Suffolk recycling centre suffered a head injury before she died.

Police are still working hard to identify the child, named Baby S, and discover the girl’s identity and find answers to what happened to her that led to her being found at Sackers recycling centre two years ago on May 14, 2020.

Experts have been supporting the constabulary’s enquiry to establish how she died and find her family.

Police on scene at Sackers in Needham Market following the baby's death - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Unfortunately, the injuries Baby S received after her death from the waste processing have hindered the attempts of the enquiry.

Officers confirmed today that Baby S was born alive at full-term, but it is not possible to say whether there was one single cause or a combination of causes of her death.

She did, however, suffer a head injury prior to her death.

DNA work continues to try and identify the parents of Baby S, who is believed to be from a black or mixed ethnicity background.

Detective Chief Inspector Karl Nightingale said: “We remain hopeful and determined to identify Baby S’ family and understand what led to her discovery on 14 May 2020.

“To assist in finding those answers we still need people to come forward and provide us with information.

"We understand this this may create some concern, but it is the right thing to do.”

A funeral was held for Baby S on February 17 this year.

Baby S, as she is known, has still not been identified - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An inquest into Baby S’ death is scheduled for June 21.

It is believed the new-born baby girl was taken to Sackers on the day her body was discovered.

She is thought to have been inside one of two waste collection vehicles which picked up commercial waste throughout the day from 52 different locations.

The waste belonged to businesses and not private homes, including many in and around the Ipswich area.

A dedicated team of officers reviewed more than 11,000 hours of CCTV footage and visited more than 800 addresses.

Baby S was found during the first Covid lockdown when her mother may have been in contact with fewer people than normal, but her pregnancy and giving birth may have been apparent and police need people to share that information.

Anyone with information that could help the inquiry can contact Suffolk police anonymously via Crimestoppers quoting the reference number 37/26499/20.