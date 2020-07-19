Overcast end to weekend but brighter skies for start of school holiday
PUBLISHED: 09:08 19 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:08 19 July 2020
Archant
Weather watchers are predicting an overcast end to the weekend but the cloud is expected to lift as some begin the school summer holidays from Monday.
Temperatures will reach a relatively cool 17-18C on Sunday with sunshine only likely to appear later in the afternoon and into the evening.
The Met Office predicts only a slight chance of rain across Suffolk, with the threat of showers diminishing further as the new week begins, and temperatures expected to climb to highs of 20C.
Click here for some great ideas for days out with the family.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.