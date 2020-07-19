Overcast end to weekend but brighter skies for start of school holiday

Cloudy skies above Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Weather watchers are predicting an overcast end to the weekend but the cloud is expected to lift as some begin the school summer holidays from Monday.

Temperatures will reach a relatively cool 17-18C on Sunday with sunshine only likely to appear later in the afternoon and into the evening.

The Met Office predicts only a slight chance of rain across Suffolk, with the threat of showers diminishing further as the new week begins, and temperatures expected to climb to highs of 20C.

