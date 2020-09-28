New Iris goes ‘Over and Above’ to give Suffolk hospitals a £2,000 boost

Hospital charities in Suffolk will benefit by more than £2,000 from special irises developed by Suffolk grower Barry Emmerson in Leiston earlier this year.

The Iris has now been officially named “Over and Above” by the American Iris Society which registers names across the world. The original chosen name of “Above and Beyond” had already been used during the 1920s and was therefore unavailable.

The final total sold was 225 raising £2,250 plus donations of £90 bringing the total up to £2,340. Mr Emmerson deducted £190 towards the micro production costs leaving a grand total of £2,150.00 to be distributed.

The money will go to Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity – Covid-19 Staff Wellbeing Appeal (£1,200); West Suffolk Hospital’s “Help Your NHS Hospital Covid-19 Appeal” (£600) and Aldeburgh Community Hospital (£350). All plants of a saleable size were sold to customers from as far afield as Aberdeen and Forfar in Scotland and Barnstable in Devon.