Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Lower sea walls prevent flooding? Suffolk island to be protected from rising sea levels

PUBLISHED: 19:01 13 November 2018

From left to right: Adam Rowland, David Kemp, Therese Coffee MP and Aaron Howe on Havergate Island. Picture: RSPB

From left to right: Adam Rowland, David Kemp, Therese Coffee MP and Aaron Howe on Havergate Island. Picture: RSPB

Archant

The sea wall of an island off the coast of Suffolk is being lowered by almost half a metre to prevent it flooding in stormy weather.

Havergate Island, a heath area of outstanding natural beauty close to Orford Ness, will have over 500m of wall reduced in height to allow water to flow into the natural lagoons around it during storm surges.

Water levels are rising due to climate change and ecologists believe this project will protect the island, a habitat for native birds, for years to come.

Visiting the nature reserve last week, Environment Minister and Suffolk Coastal MP, Thérèse Coffey said: “This project to protect Havergate Island is a fine example of natural flood management and I’m delighted to see for myself how the works are progressing.

“Flood defence technology and engineering is improving all the time and the project shows how by using a mix of natural and concrete defences, we can provide the best flood protection for individual areas.”

Avocets are a particularly rare bird that are also found on Havergate Island. Picture: BEN ANDREWAvocets are a particularly rare bird that are also found on Havergate Island. Picture: BEN ANDREW

The RSPB, which is carrying out the work with funding from The Environment Agency together with Risk Management Authorities, Natural England and Forestry Commission, is lowering a 650m stretch of seawall at the rear of Havergate Island’s lagoon by approximately 450mm.

A slope, reinforced with netting, will be created for water to flow down before being covered with a native grass and seed mixture.

Aaron Howe, RSPB Sites Manager for the South Suffolk Coast: “Decreasing the height of the seawall may seem like a counter-intuitive way to protect Havergate Island’s wildlife from the sea.

“Doing allows us to direct the water into the island’s lagoons when there is a tidal surge before it reaches the point of overwhelming the seawall.

One of the common terns that populate the island. Picture: CHRIS GOMERSALLOne of the common terns that populate the island. Picture: CHRIS GOMERSALL

“This kind of natural flood management means we can keep Havergate Island’s habitats safe at the same time as contributing towards alleviating the impact of future storm surges elsewhere on the estuary.

“It’s a win-win situation, and the kind of thing I’m sure we will see more of in response to rising sea levels impacting on people and nature on the Suffolk coast.”

Havergate Island has been an RSPB nature reserve since 1949, after avocets were found breeding on the island in 1947.

Until then, avocets had been extinct as breeding birds in the UK for more than 100 years.

The saltmarshes of the island are in the Alde Ore estuary. Picture: RSPBThe saltmarshes of the island are in the Alde Ore estuary. Picture: RSPB

The island is also home to the rare yellow-striped bear spider, starlet sea anemone along with a wealth of rare coastal plants.

In recent years, increasingly frequent tidal storm surges have taken their toll on the island’s habitats and wildlife, damaging the seawall, flooding lagoons and washing away shingle banks.

The Environment Agency’s Guy Cooper said: “The work at Havergate is part of efforts to develop our understanding and evidence of adaptation and flood defence techniques on this dynamic coastline.

“The aim is to find out what techniques work well so that we can consider them alongside future flood and coastal erosion risk management schemes.”

Topic Tags:

Meet 100 of Suffolk’s most inspirational women

18:02 Megan Aldous
Suffolk's most inspirational women Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This is a list that Suffolk should be proud of - 100 women who are positive role models for future generations, women who have achieved success in a diverse range of fields from business, the arts, sport and education to the third sector.

The list was put together by a panel of judges this summer after we asked readers for their nominations.

Homeless man had ear bitten off in attack, court told

16:36 Jane Hunt
Martin Dines, 56, from Colchester, was found dead on Monday, April 23. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

A Colchester woman accused of murdering a rough sleeper, whose badly beaten body was found in a car park, allegedly saw one of her co-defendants bite off the victim’s ear lobe and try to get him to swallow it.

Man who spent 862 days in hospital died while refusing help from carers, inquest hears

14:56 Will Jefford
James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

Adriano Guedes, aged 65, of Kessingland, moved to England from Portugal more than 15 years ago and was admitted to hospital in 2014 after having a stroke.

Dog walker confronted by man in attempted robbery

14:35 Michael Steward
The incident happened between Cornard Road and Newton Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman walking her dog along a footpath in Sudbury was confronted by a man who demanded her mobile phone.

Tributes paid to college principal who inspired a generation of farmers

14:20 Adam Howlett
Tributes have been paid to John Paton Philip, who has died aged 92. Picture: RACHEL FRYER

Tributes have been paid to the former principal of Chadacre Agricultural College, John Paton Philip MBE, who has died at the age of 92.

Video Lower sea walls prevent flooding? Suffolk island to be protected from rising sea levels

42 minutes ago Jake Foxford
From left to right: Adam Rowland, David Kemp, Therese Coffee MP and Aaron Howe on Havergate Island. Picture: RSPB

The sea wall of an island off the coast of Suffolk is being lowered by almost half a metre to prevent it flooding in stormy weather.

Most read

Former Ipswich boss Hurst favourite for Shrewsbury and AFC Wimbledon jobs

Paul Hurst is the bookies' favourite for the jobs at Shrewsbury and AFC Wimbledon.

Updated Huge tailbacks after lorry crash on A14 roundabout

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on the A14 near Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Old dogs, new tricks - how Lambert’s changes have brought improvement on the pitch

Paul Lambert has made a few changes to Ipswich Town's approach since his arrival.

Woman, 22, accused of causing teenage passenger’s death by careless driving on road to Ipswich

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Two families in a Suffolk village unite to bring their dilapidated local pub back to life

Manager of the Brewers pub, Jake Bennett-Day, and the head chef, Dan Russell, with the two families from the village who have bought the pub – James Austin and his wife, Zos Austin on the left and Martin and Sheona Fraser on the right.

Updated 1,100 households facing days without gas supplies after mains pipe damaged

Sam Dobell, with daughter Ruby, 9, with an emergency heater and hob after the disconnection of gas suppilies in Eye caused by damage to a pipe. Picture: Simon Parkin

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24