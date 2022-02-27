Suffolk amateur jockey riding to make a difference in memory of mum

Lucy Horan (left) and Kerry Humphries (middle), who are riding in the Macmillan race, with cancer nurse Vicky McMorran (right) - Credit: Phil Mynott

Two amateur jockeys based in Suffolk have been selected to take part in Macmillan's Ride of Their Lives race in June.

Kerry Humphries, who is 30 and living in Bury St Edmunds, and Lucy Horan, a 27-year-old based in Newmarket, were selected to take part in the 10th Ernest Cooper Macmillan Ride of Their Lives race.

And a visit from a cancer nurse from Addenbrooke's Hospital has given the jockeys an extra incentive to raise as much money as possible for the charity.

The race will take place at York Racecourse on Sunday June 11, with both women keen to take on the challenge of competing.

Kerry said: "My mum took part in the race in 2015 and she did it for her sister and her nan who had respective diagnoses of ovarian and breast cancer.

"It was one of the best days of her life, she finished fifth, she raised lots of money and every year she asked me to apply when the applications came out, but I always said I wasn't brave enough.

"Sadly, I lost my mum last year, so I'm riding in memory of her and also for Macmillan and the great work they do to help so many people."

For Lucy, the opportunity is a realisation of a long-held dream to compete in a race.

She added: "This is a wonderful opportunity to help more people access the support they need, whilst experiencing the sheer exhilaration of competing at York."

Training for the race is rigorous, with participants required to complete six months of intensive jockey training and raise at least £4,000 for Macmillan to guarantee their place.

And a visit from cancer nurse Vicky McMorran has added an extra incentive for the riders, as she travelled to Varian Stable in Newmarket to thank the pair and explain what the donations mean to her team and the patients they care for.

"Without people like you," she told the riders, "I wouldn't be doing the job I'm doing.

"It's no exaggeration to say that Macmillan has helped to shape our team in a really significant way and has allowed us to keep pace with the growing number of patients who are living longer with advanced melanoma."

Lucy said hearing from Vicky "highlighted that cancer is not just a diagnosis, it's not just an illness; it affects that person's lifestyle and I think in lots of instances, those people couldn't be without the Macmillan nurses and the support that they give.

"I'll be thinking about the difference her team make to people with cancer as I go about raising as much money as possible."