GALLERY: Queen's Platinum Jubilee parties hit full swing in Suffolk

Suffolk parties are hitting full swing as the county come together to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Folk from across the county are getting into the Jubilee spirit. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

In Swilland, people have today been getting into the jubilee spirit by displaying an array of colourful figures on their Royal-themed scarecrow trail.

Swilland put on an impressive display of Royal-themed scarecrows. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Among the scarecrow crew are entries named 'Jubilee Jack', 'Tin Lizzie' and 'the Queen goes fishing just for the sheer halibut!'.

Another contribution to Swilland's impressive scarecrow trail posed in a Royal salute. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Jubilee celebrations also unfolded at the Moon and Mushroom Inn where Witnesham folk were seen donning their best Union flag outfits.

Party goers are getting into the Jubilee mood by donning Union flag-themed clothing. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Several dogs also joined in with the celebrations, doing their best impressions of the Queen's corgis.

One pretty pooch was dazzling the crowd at Swilland's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Swilland's celebrations were particularly dog-friendly, with many sporting their favourite Royal-themed bandanas. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Everyone's getting involved with the celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The coastal town of Aldeburgh has also been getting into the spirit with a bandstand on the beach and a showcase of photographs and memorabilia in the Aldeburgh Museum.

Parties are set to continue this weekend with the Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday, June 5. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

