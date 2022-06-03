Gallery
GALLERY: Queen's Platinum Jubilee parties hit full swing in Suffolk
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Suffolk parties are hitting full swing as the county comes together to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
In Swilland, people have today been getting into the jubilee spirit by displaying an array of colourful figures on their Royal-themed scarecrow trail.
Among the scarecrow crew are entries named 'Jubilee Jack', 'Tin Lizzie' and 'the Queen goes fishing just for the sheer halibut!'.
Jubilee celebrations also unfolded at the Moon and Mushroom Inn where Witnesham folk were seen donning their best Union flag outfits.
Several dogs also joined in with the celebrations, doing their best impressions of the Queen's corgis.
The coastal town of Aldeburgh has also been getting into the spirit with a bandstand on the beach and a showcase of photographs and memorabilia in the Aldeburgh Museum.
Parties are set to continue this weekend with the Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday, June 5.