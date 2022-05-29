Why you may spot Hollywood megastar Judi Dench in Suffolk today

Dame Judi Dench will be in Suffolk today - Credit: PA

Top Hollywood actress Dame Judi Dench will be in Suffolk today, and you may have a chance of spotting her.

Dame Judi, one of Britain's acting greats, will be in Bury St Edmunds.

The Skyfall actress will be appearing at the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal at 3pm today, Sunday, May 29 for an afternoon of conversation.

The Q & A session will give audience members the chance to hear about the actor's 60-year career, with highlights such as her roles in the Bond franchise and in her Oscar-winning role in Shakespeare In Love.

Dame Judi said: "How lovely to be returning to Bury St Edmunds after such a long time.

"Its historic auditorium is a magical place and its rich heritage must be preserved for generations to come."

The award-winning actress was born in York in 1934 and made her professional debut with the Old Vic Company in London in 1957.