Wettest day of the year so far recorded in Suffolk

The rain and sun blended to create this scene over houses in Ipswich Picture: Lisa Guest Archant

Suffolk has seen the wettest day since October 2019, with some areas recording more rainfall in June than the whole of spring.

The heavens opened over Suffolk overnight, giving the county’s gardens a much needed drenching.

So much rain fell over the past 24 hours that weather stations have reported the wettest day in Suffolk this year.

Forecasters have also recorded more rainfall so far in June than in March, April and May put together.

A weather station in Wattisham has recorded 56.6mm of rain in June, compared to 48.4mm throughout the whole of spring.

In other areas of the east, June’s rainfall has more than doubled that seen in the previous three months.

And the rain is not due to stop, with a ‘yellow’ weather warning from the Met Office in place for thunderstorms for the rest of the day.

The warning is in place from noon until 9pm and covers nearly all of the county, although some coastal areas may escape the worst of the weather.

The Met Office has warned: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”