'Disgraceful display of violence': Drunken kebab shop brawl ends in tears

The brawl happened at Hadleigh Fast Food in the town's High Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A drunken kebab shop brawl which ended in one person being knocked unconscious has been labelled as a "disgraceful display of violence" by a magistrate.

Husband and wife Neil Crisp and Malaine Crisp, of Gaell Crescent, Hadleigh, and Karl Nurse, of Swallow Close, Layer de la Haye, Essex, were all sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday for affray following the alcohol-fuelled fight.

The brawl broke out between two parties just after midnight at Hadleigh Fast Food on Sunday, October 22, 2017, the court heard.

The husband and wife had entered the kebab shop with Nurse after drinking earlier at Hadleigh Rugby Club and The George pub in High Street until midnight.

The court saw CCTV footage of the drunken melee, which involved a number of people over several minutes.

A woman, from the other party, was knocked unconscious for a short while during the incident.

Nurse, who at the time played rugby for Hadleigh, had started drinking at the club after the game around 5pm, the court heard.

He graded himself as an eight-and-a-half to nine on a drunk scale of one to 10, and said his memory of the incident was "very vague".

Neil Crisp and Malaine Crisp had also been drinking at the rugby club before heading to The George pub. They also said they did not have a clear recollection of what happened.

The trio stated they did not know the other party involved in the fight and all pleaded guilty to affray.

Paul Baker, representing Nurse, said the 39-year-old was "genuinely remorseful for his behaviour on that evening".

Neil Crisp, 43, who was not represented, spoke in court and said he was "deeply ashamed of what had happened" and that it was "completely out of character".

Malaine Crisp, 42, also apologised to magistrates for her actions.

John Beamish, chairman of the bench, said: "This was an alcohol-fuelled offence and you all had the chance to walk away. This was a disgraceful display of violence in a public place.

"Mr Nurse, you repeatedly re-entered the fight despite being held back."

Nurse was sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, fined £600, and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £115. He was ordered to undertake 40 Rehabilitation Activity (RA) days.

Neil Crisp and Malaine Crisp were each sentenced to a 12-month community order, 200 hours of unpaid work, 15 RA days, and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.