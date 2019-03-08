Family's tribute after sudden death of 'bubbly, gorgeous' Kirsty, 30

Kirsty Blaxell with her sister Lisa Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The heartbroken family of a "beautiful, bubbly" 30-year-old from Suffolk who they described as the "sparkle in the room" are leading tributes to their much-loved daughter, girlfriend, sister and auntie.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 30-year-old died suddenly at the end of last month Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY The 30-year-old died suddenly at the end of last month Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Former Farlingaye High School pupil Kirsty Blaxell, from Rendlesham, died suddenly at the end of October.

Paramedics, including an air ambulance crew, were called to Kirsty's home on the evening of Sunday, October 27 and despite their best efforts to stabilise her, she later died.

Now her family - which includes mother Linda, boyfriend Michael, sister Lisa, Lisa's husband Clayton and nephews Blake, seven, and Grayson, three - have spoken of their shock over Kirsty's death, and paid tribute to the 30-year-old.

"Our gorgeous Kirsty was taken from us very suddenly," they said.

Kirsty (front left) with her family and friends Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Kirsty (front left) with her family and friends Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

"We are still in shock and it doesn't seem real.

"We are so incredibly touched by the amount of flowers and messages and sheer generosity from family, friends and the wider community.

"Honestly, from the bottom of our hearts there are not enough words to thank everyone. We will be forever grateful.

They added: "Kirsty was the sparkle in the room, the dirty laugh bellowed from the corner and the last one dancing at the end of the night.

Kirsty with her mother Linda Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Kirsty with her mother Linda Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

"She was an absolute diamond.

"She enriched the lives of everyone that knew her, and will continue to do so with the many, many happy memories that she has given us all.

"Shine bright little star, love you so very, very much."

'Fly high young lady'

Family and friends have so far raised double the initial £2,000 target on a JustGiving page set up in Kirsty's memory, with nearly £4,000 collected so far.

On it, a work colleague wrote: "To the most infectious, funniest, inspirational young lady Kirsty. I've got so many happy memories of all the years we've worked together. Thinking of your dear family you've left behind."

And another said: "A beautiful person with so much more living to do...fly high young lady, you will be missed by so many."

Initial coroner's findings suggest Kirsty died of a pulmonary embolism (a blockage in the lungs), caused by deep vein thrombosis, her family said. She had no symptoms leading up to this.

'We want to see as many people as possible remember Kirsty'

Kirsty's funeral service is taking place at the Seven Hills Crematorium on Friday, November 22 at 10.30am.

It will be followed by a celebration of her life at Hungarian Hall in Pettistree, Ufford, where she hosted her popular birthday party in July.

There is no specific dress code, her family said, and they would prefer everyone to be bright and colourful. Some friends are wearing Christmas jumpers, because Kirsty loved them.

People can bring flowers if desired, or donations towards the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Her family added: "Kirsty has so many circles of friends, new and old, some she spoke to every day and some she had lost touch with over the years, as this is a celebration of her life absolutely everyone is welcome to both the service and afterwards.

"We would like to see as many people as possible celebrate and remember Kirsty."

Her family said a group of Kirsty's friends are looking to host a charity football game, on December 7, in her memory to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, which assisted on the night of her death.

Donate to the family's JustGiving page via this link.