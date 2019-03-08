Three teens re-bailed in connection with Haverhill stabbing

Three teenagers have been re-bailed following their arrests in connection with a stabbing in Haverhill.

The incident happened at about 7.20pm on Sunday, March 24, in a car park at the back of Clements Surgery, off Greenfields Way.

The victim, aged 18, was stabbed a number of times, in the upper arm and leg, while sitting inside a car.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and was discharged the following day.

Three teenage boys from Haverhill, aged 17, 15 and 13, were all arrested about 45 minutes after the incident happened, on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

They were taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning and were subsequently released on bail until last Sunday 21 April.

The constabulary said all three had been re-bailed to report to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre on June 21.