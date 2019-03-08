Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Three teens re-bailed in connection with Haverhill stabbing

PUBLISHED: 08:16 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:16 24 April 2019

Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre Picture: ARCHANT

Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Three teenagers have been re-bailed following their arrests in connection with a stabbing in Haverhill.

The incident happened at about 7.20pm on Sunday, March 24, in a car park at the back of Clements Surgery, off Greenfields Way.

The victim, aged 18, was stabbed a number of times, in the upper arm and leg, while sitting inside a car.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and was discharged the following day.

Three teenage boys from Haverhill, aged 17, 15 and 13, were all arrested about 45 minutes after the incident happened, on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

They were taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning and were subsequently released on bail until last Sunday 21 April.

The constabulary said all three had been re-bailed to report to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre on June 21.

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk waves goodbye to warm weather as thunder and lightening forecast

Lightening and thunder is forecast for Suffolk as we wave goodbye to the warm Easter weather. Picture: PETER CUTTS

‘Renewed... all aboard the tractor’ - season ticket sales near 8,000 on day one as 400 new fans sign up

Town fans during the lap of appreciation. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Teenager suffers multiple stab wounds in ‘targeted attack’

A 19-year-old was stabbed in Fox Crescent, Chelmsford. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pride at Suffolk’s 3,000 parkrun record

Ipswich and Lowestoft both had record breaking parkruns this weekend Picture: IPSWICH PARK RUN

Three teens re-bailed in connection with Haverhill stabbing

Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists