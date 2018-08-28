Overcast

Police close knife-point village shop raid case in absence of suspect

PUBLISHED: 17:44 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:46 15 November 2018

Police said the crime had been subject to a thorough investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Police said the crime had been subject to a thorough investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Police have closed an armed robbery case after failing to identify a suspect.

An appeal was launched to find the man responsible for holding up a shop in Hopton, near Diss, on September 14.

He threatened a staff member with a knife before making off with cash from the Thelnetham Road shop till at about 6.55pm.

The victim was left shaken, but was otherwise unharmed.

A police spokesman said the crime had been subject to a thorough investigation with forensic, CCTV and extensive house-to-house enquiries, and a media appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

They added: “All of these enquiries are now complete and, unfortunately, a suspect has not been identified. As such, the investigation has now been finalised but will be reopened if any new information comes to light.”

Anyone who has not come forward with information that could assist police can call West CID on 101, quoting 52858/18, or Crimestoppers or 0800 555 111.

