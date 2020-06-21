See your favourite views of Suffolk

Gallery

Orford Lighthouser. Picture: PHILIP CHARLES Archant

We asked you to send us your favourite views of our wonderful county to mark Suffolk Day - and you did not disappoint.

A boat at Sizewell. Picture: GERALDINE BARKER A boat at Sizewell. Picture: GERALDINE BARKER

From Southwold to Lavenham, and from Bury St Edmunds to Felixstowe - plus a whole lot more in between - Suffolk is blessed with some of the most breathtaking landscapes.

Within just a short drive of each other are delights such as Framlingham Castle, Abbey Gardens, Landguard Point and Christchurch Park - to name just a few.

Beach huts along a seafront in Suffolk, as captured by Stephen Squirrell. Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL Beach huts along a seafront in Suffolk, as captured by Stephen Squirrell. Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL

So when we asked you to send us your favourites to celebrate Suffolk Day on Sunday, June 21, it was perhaps tricky for many to pick the best, with so many to choose from.

Nick Keeble pictured the Suffolk Flag flying in Haverhill. Picture: NICK KEEBLE Nick Keeble pictured the Suffolk Flag flying in Haverhill. Picture: NICK KEEBLE

People like Philip Charles opted to send us several of their favourite scenes, with his eye-catching images including Orford Lighthouse and Woodbridge harbour.

Phil Butler sent us a particularly fiery-looking sunrise at Sizewell and the serene surroundings of the River Alde at Snape, while Hilary Platts and Stephen Squirrell also sent a range throughout the county.

A barn owl flying across a Suffolk field. Picture: PHILIP CHARLES A barn owl flying across a Suffolk field. Picture: PHILIP CHARLES

While some have submitted photos of famous landmarks, others have proved Suffolk has many other hidden gems that may be lesser known, but still encapsulate the county’s beauty.

Felixstowe. Picture: HILARY PLATTS Felixstowe. Picture: HILARY PLATTS

The Suffolk Day - Big Weekender kicked off on Friday, before the day itself on Sunday.

With many of the usual events associated with Suffolk Day unable to go-ahead due to the coronavirus lockdown, people had to find innovative new ways to celebrate all that is good about the county.

Boats at Woodbridge. Picture: TISH CROYDON Boats at Woodbridge. Picture: TISH CROYDON

They certainly rose to the challenge, with families embarking on walks to some of the county’s best known landmarks to tucking into some of the best food the county has to offer in the confines of their own homes.

BBC Radio Suffolk filled the airwaves with the stars of the county who have graced the international stage, including Framlingham favourite Ed Sheeran and Ipswich’s own Nik Kershaw.

A sunrise at Sizewell beach. Picture: PHIL BUTLER A sunrise at Sizewell beach. Picture: PHIL BUTLER

Schools and colleges also found ways to celebrate the occasion from home, with Suffolk New College hosting a competition for non-native English speakers to share their love of the county through poetry and short stories.

Suffolk Day may be over for another year - but you can continue to send us your photos by email or uploading them via the iWitness website - we will aim to use the best ones in the newspaper and on our website.

A view from Southwold Pier. Picture: STUART VENTERS A view from Southwold Pier. Picture: STUART VENTERS

Michael Brett's picture at Minsmere. Picture: MICHAEL BRETT Michael Brett's picture at Minsmere. Picture: MICHAEL BRETT

Scenes of Suffolk, as captured by Stephen Squirrell. Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL Scenes of Suffolk, as captured by Stephen Squirrell. Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL

Lower Holbrook. Picture: PHILIP CHARLES Lower Holbrook. Picture: PHILIP CHARLES

The sunset at Landguard Fort, Felixstowe. Picture: MELANIE JAY The sunset at Landguard Fort, Felixstowe. Picture: MELANIE JAY

