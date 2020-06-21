E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

See your favourite views of Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 20:03 21 June 2020 | UPDATED: 20:03 21 June 2020

Orford Lighthouser. Picture: PHILIP CHARLES

Orford Lighthouser. Picture: PHILIP CHARLES

Archant

We asked you to send us your favourite views of our wonderful county to mark Suffolk Day - and you did not disappoint.

A boat at Sizewell. Picture: GERALDINE BARKERA boat at Sizewell. Picture: GERALDINE BARKER

From Southwold to Lavenham, and from Bury St Edmunds to Felixstowe - plus a whole lot more in between - Suffolk is blessed with some of the most breathtaking landscapes.

Within just a short drive of each other are delights such as Framlingham Castle, Abbey Gardens, Landguard Point and Christchurch Park - to name just a few.

Beach huts along a seafront in Suffolk, as captured by Stephen Squirrell. Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELLBeach huts along a seafront in Suffolk, as captured by Stephen Squirrell. Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL

MORE: Art lecturer paints stunning landscapes for Suffolk Day

So when we asked you to send us your favourites to celebrate Suffolk Day on Sunday, June 21, it was perhaps tricky for many to pick the best, with so many to choose from.

Nick Keeble pictured the Suffolk Flag flying in Haverhill. Picture: NICK KEEBLENick Keeble pictured the Suffolk Flag flying in Haverhill. Picture: NICK KEEBLE

People like Philip Charles opted to send us several of their favourite scenes, with his eye-catching images including Orford Lighthouse and Woodbridge harbour.

Phil Butler sent us a particularly fiery-looking sunrise at Sizewell and the serene surroundings of the River Alde at Snape, while Hilary Platts and Stephen Squirrell also sent a range throughout the county.

A barn owl flying across a Suffolk field. Picture: PHILIP CHARLESA barn owl flying across a Suffolk field. Picture: PHILIP CHARLES

While some have submitted photos of famous landmarks, others have proved Suffolk has many other hidden gems that may be lesser known, but still encapsulate the county’s beauty.

MORE: International students share love for the county on Suffolk Day

Felixstowe. Picture: HILARY PLATTSFelixstowe. Picture: HILARY PLATTS

The Suffolk Day - Big Weekender kicked off on Friday, before the day itself on Sunday.

With many of the usual events associated with Suffolk Day unable to go-ahead due to the coronavirus lockdown, people had to find innovative new ways to celebrate all that is good about the county.

Boats at Woodbridge. Picture: TISH CROYDONBoats at Woodbridge. Picture: TISH CROYDON

They certainly rose to the challenge, with families embarking on walks to some of the county’s best known landmarks to tucking into some of the best food the county has to offer in the confines of their own homes.

BBC Radio Suffolk filled the airwaves with the stars of the county who have graced the international stage, including Framlingham favourite Ed Sheeran and Ipswich’s own Nik Kershaw.

A sunrise at Sizewell beach. Picture: PHIL BUTLERA sunrise at Sizewell beach. Picture: PHIL BUTLER

Schools and colleges also found ways to celebrate the occasion from home, with Suffolk New College hosting a competition for non-native English speakers to share their love of the county through poetry and short stories.

Suffolk Day may be over for another year - but you can continue to send us your photos by email or uploading them via the iWitness website - we will aim to use the best ones in the newspaper and on our website.

A view from Southwold Pier. Picture: STUART VENTERSA view from Southwold Pier. Picture: STUART VENTERS

Michael Brett's picture at Minsmere. Picture: MICHAEL BRETTMichael Brett's picture at Minsmere. Picture: MICHAEL BRETT

Scenes of Suffolk, as captured by Stephen Squirrell. Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELLScenes of Suffolk, as captured by Stephen Squirrell. Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL

Lower Holbrook. Picture: PHILIP CHARLESLower Holbrook. Picture: PHILIP CHARLES

The sunset at Landguard Fort, Felixstowe. Picture: MELANIE JAYThe sunset at Landguard Fort, Felixstowe. Picture: MELANIE JAY

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Pair jailed for supplying drugs in Essex seaside resort

Regean Richards-Neville and Jamel Bousbaa have been jailed for supplying drugs. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Pair jailed for supplying drugs in Essex seaside resort

Regean Richards-Neville and Jamel Bousbaa have been jailed for supplying drugs. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Armed police called to argument involving BB gun

Armed police were called to the scene in Long Melford following reports of an argument Picture: STUART POOLE

See your favourite views of Suffolk

Orford Lighthouser. Picture: PHILIP CHARLES

Tributes paid to much-loved father and musician Jack White

Tributes have been paid to former Ipswich businessman and musician Jack

Suffolk village set to benefit from more ‘reliable’ electrical supply

UK Power Networks will be installing new equipment in Laxfield in Suffolk (file photo) Picture: ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA WIRE

Do Suffolk young people think coronavirus crisis has affected their life chances?

Grace Harman and Katie Drake, both aged 17, have spoken about their views on being a young person during the coronavirus crisis and what it may mean for their future career prospects. Picture: KATIE DRAKE/EMMA GARRAD
Drive 24