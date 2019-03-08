Sunny

What books will your children read for this year's summer libraries challenge?

PUBLISHED: 17:15 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 23 July 2019

Suffolk Libraries kicked off its summer reading challenge at Gainsborough Library in Ipswich, with children launching rockets they made from nearby Landseer Park. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

Archant

A rocket-making workshop kick-started 2019's summer reading challenge across Suffolk libraries.

Kinetic Science ran the event at Gainsborough Library in Ipswich, with children launching the rockets they made from nearby Landseer Park.

The summer reading challenge - which has been running in Suffolk for 20 years - is the country's biggest literacy campaign, which children aged four to 11 tasked with reading six library books of their choice.

Upon completion, participants receive a certificate at a special presentation in the autumn.

You may also want to watch:

This year's theme is "space chase", inspired by the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

Sophie Green, children's librarian for Suffolk Libraries, said: "This year's space theme is especially exciting because it also gives us the perfect opportunity to show off some of our amazing non-fiction titles."

There are already plenty of space-related activities planned across libraries over the next few weeks including galaxy slime workshops at Ipswich, a visit from Buzz Lightyear and a solar system roadshow.

Suffolk Libraries is also running a competition over the summer, asking people to share photos of themselves or their family reading on social media using the hashtag #SLWhereOnEarth.

The best entry will win a Lego Space Station.

For more information on the Summer Reading Challenge and #SLWhereOnEarth, visit the Suffolk Libraries website.

