Suffolk Libraries announces new virtual author events
- Credit: Gregg Brown
Following the success of recent events, Suffolk Libraries has lined up more online discussions with top authors as part of its ongoing programme.
Suffolk Libraries has been at the forefront of hosting online events with more than 3,000 people taking part since October 2020.
Events and activities will return to libraries in June but online events will continue.
Tech expert and entrepreneur Sam Gilbert will be speaking on May 17 at 6pm.
Australian born author Kate Morton will be speaking on May 20 at 11am, her works include Sunday Times bestseller; The Clockmaker's Daughter.
You may also want to watch:
Author and former journalist Liz Trenow will be discussing her newest title The Secrets of the Lake on May 24 at 6pm and mystery writer Sharon Bolton will be speaking on May 26 at 6pm.
You can book a place at the following upcoming online events for free via the Suffolk Libraries website.
Most Read
- 1 ‘Demolition Man’ Cook tells vast majority of Ipswich Town squad to find new clubs
- 2 Mum-of-four with 'beautiful soul' dies after collapsing in the street
- 3 Ipswich U18s fall to second-half Liverpool goals - how the FA Youth Cup semi-final unfolded....
- 4 Takeaway contaminated food with raw meat and sold items past use-by date
- 5 Steam locomotive back in Suffolk for anniversary trips
- 6 'Beautiful inside and out': Tragedy as mum dies 48 hours after giving birth
- 7 Film crews spotted in Ipswich town centre
- 8 'Larger-than-life' Ipswich drama teacher Gloria Henshall dies
- 9 'I loved my time here... I should have stayed' - Former loanee Jeffers back with Town in coaching role
- 10 Pub boss struggling to recruit ahead of lockdown lifting