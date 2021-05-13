Published: 1:57 PM May 13, 2021

Suffolk Libraries has announced a series of new virtual author events - Credit: Gregg Brown

Following the success of recent events, Suffolk Libraries has lined up more online discussions with top authors as part of its ongoing programme.

Suffolk Libraries has been at the forefront of hosting online events with more than 3,000 people taking part since October 2020.

Events and activities will return to libraries in June but online events will continue.

Tech expert and entrepreneur Sam Gilbert will be speaking on May 17 at 6pm.

Australian born author Kate Morton will be speaking on May 20 at 11am, her works include Sunday Times bestseller; The Clockmaker's Daughter.

Author and former journalist Liz Trenow will be discussing her newest title The Secrets of the Lake on May 24 at 6pm and mystery writer Sharon Bolton will be speaking on May 26 at 6pm.

You can book a place at the following upcoming online events for free via the Suffolk Libraries website.