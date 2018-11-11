Thunderstorms

‘Smell is under-rated’: Libraries get whiff of the importance of aroma

11 November, 2018 - 13:33
Suffolk Libraries chief executive Bruce Leeke. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Suffolk Libraries chief executive Bruce Leeke. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

They say first impressions count for a lot.

Suffolk Libraries chief executive Bruce Leeke. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

But now the leader of Suffolk’s library service says the county’s branches have not just got to kick up a stink about how they look and feel, but also how they smell.

Bruce Leeke, who took over as chief executive of Suffolk Libraries earlier this year, said his goal is to make all branches “really inspiring and uplifting places”.

But with the organisation - which took over the running of libraries from Suffolk County Council six years ago - relying on fundraising and donations, it does not boast a huge budget for renovations.

“I want all of our spaces to be inspiring and uplifting,” said Mr Leeke.

“Due to funding challenges, we can’t afford to reinvest money into creating uplifting and inspiring places everywhere.”

He said the organisation has a long-term ambition to renovate libraries eventually, particularly as the growing popularity of its events and activities mean a greater demand for open space.

However he said: “It’s not all about aesthetics.

“I’m interested in how our libraries smell.

“Smell is under-rated. One of the first things you use to rate your experience is the smell. There are very positive connotations with certain smells.

“It’s about people feeling that they want to be in there and stay in there.

“What we want is to create an environment where everyone feels comfortable.

“All organisations who engage with the public have to think about that.”

No work has yet been done to see what Suffolk libraries smell of and whether or not that it is putting visitors off the scent.

But Mr Leeke suspects, perhaps unsurprisingly, that most of its libraries smell of books.

While that might have its benefits, one might see that it also has a downside - particularly as Mr Leeke is keen to show people how libraries enrich people’s lives with events and activities and not just by reading.

“We’re finding that one of our main challenges is that people have very preconceived ideas about what is encompassed in a library,” said Mr Leeke.

“Books are a massive part of what we do but there are many other things.”

Remembrance 2018: Moving parade through Ipswich for landmark centenary

10:58 Paul Geater
The Armistice Day commemorations in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich’s annual remembrance service has started with a moving parade through the town marking the sacrifices of Suffolk’s soldiers 100 years ago.

‘Brazen’ drug dealing by our homes makes us scared to go out, say residents

16:03 Andrew Papworth
Providence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Frightened residents are scared to leave their homes because they can see “brazen” drug dealing escalating on their street, it as been claimed.

Remembrance 2018: Bury St Edmunds honours those who died in First World War

10:59 Michael Steward
The parade gets under way for the 2018 Armistice Dat commemorations in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Huge crowds gathered on the Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in war on Remembrance Sunday.

Remembrance 2018: Piper starts commemorations in Sudbury with Battle’s O’er

12 minutes ago Michael Steward
Piper Tricia Drawbridge with Sudbury mayor Sue Ayres Picture: ANDREW LONGHURST

Remembrance events in Sudbury commenced at 6am when piper Tricia Drawbridge played Battle’s O’er outside St Peter’s against the backdrop of the striking poppy display.

‘I hadn’t any English money to tip him with, so I gave him a “hand” of bananas off the stem wrapped in my bedding roll’

39 minutes ago Steve Russell
John Potter grew up by the River Deben, and loved sailing and being on the water Picture: POTTER FAMILY ARCHIVE

Obituary: He headed Ford dealership Potters of Framlingham, but there was so much more to ‘Mr John’ than cars, trucks and tractors

Remembrance 2018: Museum remembers those from airbase who made ultimate sacrifice

12:07 Andrew Papworth
Olive Martin and Ron Ticker at Boxted Airfield museum's Armistice Day commemoration. Picture: RICHARD TURNER

A museum on the site of a Second World War military base marked those from the airfield who lost their lives at this year’s Armistice Day commemorations.

Man saved by dog after being confronted at knife-point

07:08 Michael Steward
The incident happened in Tennyson Road, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man’s dog came to his rescue after an attempted knife-point robbery in north Suffolk.

Opinion Andy Warren: Player ratings as Blues show promise but ultimately let it slip at Reading

Trevoh Chalobah's expression says it all as he watches the second half highlights on the big screen at Reading at Reading Picture Pagepix

Deer cull takes place at prestigious estate

A cull of deer has taken place at Ickworth Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video Remembrance services and events - 100 years after the First World War ended

Ipswich Remembrance Sunday service at the War Memorial,Christchurch Park in 2017. Picture:NIGE BROWN.

‘My God, we were fantastic’ – Lambert convinced wins will come after 2-2 draw at Reading

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up on the touchline at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Three men arrested following reported brawl outside Ipswich pub

Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

