Suffolk Libraries day: Karate, cakes and unicorns

PUBLISHED: 10:54 12 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 12 October 2019

A celebration of Suffolk's libraries is taking place today as 44 branches throw open their doors to stage a host of events for all ages to mark Suffolk Libraries Day.

A spokesman for Suffolk Libraries said: "We believe that our libraries make a real difference to Suffolk communities by providing safe, fun and inspiring spaces and services.

"We expand knowledge, connect people, stimulate creativity and foster a sense of community."

Activities in Ipswich will include a book mountain and cake sale at Ipswich County Library, the chance to take your anger out on a pad in the Karate event at Gainsborough Community Library or the singathon on the Cornhill.

There will also be activities across the rest of Suffolk including a guided walk with local author Ronald Binns in Southwold or apple day in Long Melford with a fun twist of Apple iPads, traditional apple pressing or delicious apple pastries and cakes.

The Book Journey Challenge has been the biggest event of all and has involved all of the libraries pulling together to transport a book by a local author around every single location in Suffolk to raise awareness for the day.

The book ran from Beccles to Lowestoft on Monday, trundled from Southwold to Framlingham in the Adnams bright pink electric van on Tuesday and was paddled down the River Stour on Friday by the Sudbury Scout group in a boat.

The most magical leg was led by a unicorn which trotted the book through the country lanes from Glemsford to Bury St Edmunds on Friday before the East England Cooperative changed the tone by providing more sombre transport by  taking the book from Mildenhall to Newmarket in a hearse.

The final day of the journey will come to an end at Haverhill where the book will have travelled a whopping 323.9 miles over just one week from its start in Bungay.

Suffolk Libraries day has been sponsored by loads of businesses including Adnams, Ipswich Buses and East of England Buses who have all contributed to the book journey and other activities.

