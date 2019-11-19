Libraries day attracts 4,000 extra visitors
PUBLISHED: 17:56 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:56 19 November 2019
Archant
A day created especially to celebrate Suffolk's libraries brought an extra 4,000 visitors through their doors - and raised £16,400.
Bruce Leeke, chief executive of Suffolk Libraries, said the event on Saturday, October 12 was "a superb achievement, given that this is the first ever Suffolk Libraries Day and the first time we've actively promoted Suffolk Libraries as a fundraising charity".
The day was an enormous effort and included activities including bake sales, karate, coffee mornings, treasure hunts and rock colouring.
A book written by a local author was transported in various ways around every single library in Suffolk in the week ahead of the day.
The journey covered 323.9 miles in several legs by horseback, cycling, boating and running.
"I'd like to thank all our staff who put so much time and energy into supporting the day," Mr Leeke added.
The day was so well received that there are already plans in the works to make the event an annual one.