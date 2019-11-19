E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Libraries day attracts 4,000 extra visitors

PUBLISHED: 17:56 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:56 19 November 2019

Alice and the Mad Hatter receive the book from Hughes. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

Alice and the Mad Hatter receive the book from Hughes. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

Archant

A day created especially to celebrate Suffolk's libraries brought an extra 4,000 visitors through their doors - and raised £16,400.

Triana the unicorn gets ready to take the book. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIESTriana the unicorn gets ready to take the book. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

Bruce Leeke, chief executive of Suffolk Libraries, said the event on Saturday, October 12 was "a superb achievement, given that this is the first ever Suffolk Libraries Day and the first time we've actively promoted Suffolk Libraries as a fundraising charity".

The day was an enormous effort and included activities including bake sales, karate, coffee mornings, treasure hunts and rock colouring.

A book written by a local author was transported in various ways around every single library in Suffolk in the week ahead of the day.

The journey covered 323.9 miles in several legs by horseback, cycling, boating and running.

Alice and the Mad Hatter getting ready to run the book. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIESAlice and the Mad Hatter getting ready to run the book. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

"I'd like to thank all our staff who put so much time and energy into supporting the day," Mr Leeke added.

The day was so well received that there are already plans in the works to make the event an annual one.

Alice and the Mad Hatter take a welcome break at Elmswell. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIESAlice and the Mad Hatter take a welcome break at Elmswell. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

Bookstart bear hands over to Ryan Insurance in Chantry. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIESBookstart bear hands over to Ryan Insurance in Chantry. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

The penny farthing and the rickshaw handover. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIESThe penny farthing and the rickshaw handover. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

You may also want to watch:

Henry the Hoover helping out in Felixstowe. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIESHenry the Hoover helping out in Felixstowe. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

Harry Potter hands over to Brandon. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIESHarry Potter hands over to Brandon. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

The Flying Elephant runners limber up for the Wickham Market handover. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIESThe Flying Elephant runners limber up for the Wickham Market handover. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

Harry Potter hands over to the unicorn at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIESHarry Potter hands over to the unicorn at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

Bookstart Bear gets the soggy book at Lavenham. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIESBookstart Bear gets the soggy book at Lavenham. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Voters of Central Suffolk and North Ipswich have major issues in 2019 General Election

Proposals for a northern bypass have dominated politics in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

School sorry after student puts Nazi swastika on British war heroes photo

Two students at Framlingham College have been suspended after a doctored image containing a Nazi symbol appeared online Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

More than 30,000 crimes went unsolved in Suffolk last year

Det Chief Supt Eamonn Bridger has defended the figures Picture: ARCHANT

Memorial pays tribute to airfield’s wartime heritage

Artist's impression of the memorial that will be built at the former Lavenham airfield in tribute to the Americans who flew from there in World War II Picture: FOLA

Pub is named East Anglia’s most dog-friendly

One of the Dog's loyal customers, Lola, enjoying a sunny day. Picture: THE GRUNDISBURGH DOG
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists