Libraries day attracts 4,000 extra visitors

Alice and the Mad Hatter receive the book from Hughes. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES Archant

A day created especially to celebrate Suffolk's libraries brought an extra 4,000 visitors through their doors - and raised £16,400.

Triana the unicorn gets ready to take the book. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES Triana the unicorn gets ready to take the book. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

Bruce Leeke, chief executive of Suffolk Libraries, said the event on Saturday, October 12 was "a superb achievement, given that this is the first ever Suffolk Libraries Day and the first time we've actively promoted Suffolk Libraries as a fundraising charity".

The day was an enormous effort and included activities including bake sales, karate, coffee mornings, treasure hunts and rock colouring.

A book written by a local author was transported in various ways around every single library in Suffolk in the week ahead of the day.

The journey covered 323.9 miles in several legs by horseback, cycling, boating and running.

Alice and the Mad Hatter getting ready to run the book. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES Alice and the Mad Hatter getting ready to run the book. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

"I'd like to thank all our staff who put so much time and energy into supporting the day," Mr Leeke added.

The day was so well received that there are already plans in the works to make the event an annual one.

Alice and the Mad Hatter take a welcome break at Elmswell. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES Alice and the Mad Hatter take a welcome break at Elmswell. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

Bookstart bear hands over to Ryan Insurance in Chantry. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES Bookstart bear hands over to Ryan Insurance in Chantry. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

The penny farthing and the rickshaw handover. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES The penny farthing and the rickshaw handover. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

You may also want to watch:

Henry the Hoover helping out in Felixstowe. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES Henry the Hoover helping out in Felixstowe. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

Harry Potter hands over to Brandon. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES Harry Potter hands over to Brandon. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

The Flying Elephant runners limber up for the Wickham Market handover. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES The Flying Elephant runners limber up for the Wickham Market handover. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

Harry Potter hands over to the unicorn at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES Harry Potter hands over to the unicorn at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES