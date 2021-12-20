Recordable greetings cards can 'bring a little joy' to library users

Free recordable books and cards are now accessible through Suffolk Libraries - Credit: Simon Lee Photography

Record your own greetings cards and storybooks as part of an extended service offered by Suffolk Libraries.

The library service began offering access to Featherbed Tales, a collection of recordable digital storytelling books for children, earlier this year.

But this range has now been expanded to include 32 recordable greetings cards - for occasions including Christmas, Hanukkah, Diwali, Eid and birthdays - as well as two books of poetry and five rhymes.

The Featherbed Tales collection has been created by Caroline England, who says the recordings are "guaranteed to raise a smile".

The cards mark a range of occasions including Christmas, Diwali, Eid and Hanukkah - Credit: Featherbed Tales 2021

Anybody with a Suffolk Libraries card can access the service for free and can record the stories or cards using any device with a microphone and Internet access.

Recording takes a few minutes and a unique email link is then provided so that users can share their recording with anyone they choose.

Paul Howarth, head of content and resource development at Suffolk Libraries, said: "We were delighted to be the first library service to offer Featherbed Tales to customers for free and it's fantastic that all this extra content is now available in time for Christmas.

"It's yet another service Suffolk Libraries provides which can help to keep people connected and bring a little joy to people during these challenging times."