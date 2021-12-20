Recordable greetings cards can 'bring a little joy' to library users
- Credit: Simon Lee Photography
Record your own greetings cards and storybooks as part of an extended service offered by Suffolk Libraries.
The library service began offering access to Featherbed Tales, a collection of recordable digital storytelling books for children, earlier this year.
But this range has now been expanded to include 32 recordable greetings cards - for occasions including Christmas, Hanukkah, Diwali, Eid and birthdays - as well as two books of poetry and five rhymes.
The Featherbed Tales collection has been created by Caroline England, who says the recordings are "guaranteed to raise a smile".
Anybody with a Suffolk Libraries card can access the service for free and can record the stories or cards using any device with a microphone and Internet access.
Recording takes a few minutes and a unique email link is then provided so that users can share their recording with anyone they choose.
Paul Howarth, head of content and resource development at Suffolk Libraries, said: "We were delighted to be the first library service to offer Featherbed Tales to customers for free and it's fantastic that all this extra content is now available in time for Christmas.
"It's yet another service Suffolk Libraries provides which can help to keep people connected and bring a little joy to people during these challenging times."
Most Read
- 1 Police search for Town fans after homophobic incident on train
- 2 Mapped: The Covid cases and infection rates in your neighbourhood
- 3 Man in 30s dies after single-vehicle crash on A143
- 4 The first tasks on McKenna's to-do list as his Ipswich Town reign begins today
- 5 North Stander: McKenna has great credentials - now we have to give him time
- 6 Pub near Ipswich up for sale after planning saga
- 7 'A really difficult game' - Sunderland boss on Town draw
- 8 Antiques shop closing after Covid hit trade - but still trading online
- 9 Busy west Suffolk road closed for 7 hours after crash
- 10 Watch Town talent Baggott score his first international goal