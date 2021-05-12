News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk Libraries providing free fitness sessions as part of Mental Health Awareness week

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:30 AM May 12, 2021   
Free fitness classes are being provided as part of Mental Health Awareness Week by Suffolk Libraries.

Earlier on in the year Suffolk Libraries worked with local fitness instructors to provide free online activities as part of its Jumpstart campaign. 

Meanwhile, today we are hosting a live online mental health event for readers.

The events turned out to be a success and attendees said how much they helped to boost their wellbeing during the winter lockdown.

As part of Mental Health Awareness Week Suffolk Libraries are now offering new weekly fitness sessions that will run until the end of June. 

The activities are designed to be as accessible as possible and to encourage people to exercise whilst they are stuck at home.

A recent survey conducted by Suffolk Libraries has found that over 80% of the people who took part in these activities earlier in the year felt more motivated and 76% felt happier.

The free sessions  which will take place via zoom are: Yoga for all – every Tuesday, 6pm to 7pm from May 11 until June 1, Pilates for all abilities – every Saturday, 10am to 11am from May 8 to May 29, POUND fit music exercise – Thursdays, 6.30pm to 7.15pm on 13, 20 and 27 May and 10, 17 and 24 June, Online dance workshops – On 17, 14, 15 and 21 May, Sit and stretch on Tuesday, May 18 and 8 and 22 June.


