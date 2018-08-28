Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Libraries promote benefit of reading in tackling loneliness

PUBLISHED: 12:12 11 November 2018

Suffolk Libraries is encouraging reading for wellbeing File picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Libraries is encouraging reading for wellbeing File picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk Libraries is highlighting the impact reading can have on tackling loneliness, dementia and mental health problems, following new research.

Bruce Leeke, Suffolk Libraries chief executive, said it ran programmes to encourage reading for wellbeing Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBruce Leeke, Suffolk Libraries chief executive, said it ran programmes to encourage reading for wellbeing Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A report published last week, called A Society of Readers and commissioned by the Reading Agency, highlighted the widespread impact of loneliness, expected to affect seven million over-60s by 2030.

It also predicted four million dementia diagnoses linked to loneliness, and claimed that reading could significantly reduce feelings of isolation for those aged 18 to 64.

It called on the government to invest £200m in using reading to combat the issue.

Bosses at Suffolk Libraries have said they have already seen the health benefits reading can have with its own programmes.

Bruce Leeke, Suffolk Libraries chief executive, said: “The research in this report shows just how important reading can be and the crucial role that libraries can play.

“So many of the issues and ideas in the report support why the work that Suffolk Libraries is doing in communities is vital for the future wellbeing of people of all ages.”

The service organises regular reading groups and activity sessions for older people to help bring them together in a social space, with Mr Leeke in particular highlighting the need for this in rural areas where transport difficulties can sometimes make isolation even harder.

Elsewhere, a mental health service based at the library helps advise people who may be experiencing low mood, and offers signposting to organisations and resources for positive mental wellbeing.

A Books on Prescription scheme is also run by the libraries where self-help books recommended by GPs and other health professionals can be accessed, and a catalogue of recommended reading for specific conditions compiled.

Mr Leeke added: “We recognise that wellbeing and happiness are at the heart of everything we do.

“This includes books and reading because we know they bring so many benefits to the whole community and make people happier.

“I’m hoping this report can bring even more focus on the importance of reading and the need to support and appreciate the enriching power of local libraries.”

The report is available online here.

Video Dog pub lives up to its name with national dog-friendly award win

25 minutes ago Judy Rimmer
Landlords Charles and Eilir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja at The Dog in Grundisburgh, which has won an award as the UK's top dog-friendly pub. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The Dog pub in Grundisburgh has proved it deserves its name, after being chosen as the top dog-friendly pub in the UK.

College dealt new blow after second damning inspection report

26 minutes ago Sarah Chambers
Principal Jane Townsend at the Otley campus of Easton and Otley College Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

A Suffolk and Norfolk land-based college has been dealt a crushing blow after inspectors rated it “inadequate” for the second year in a row.

Updated Trains cancelled on Ipswich line due to signalling problems

50 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Greater Anglia have announced delays following signalling problems Picture: NETWORK RAIL

An early train heading from the town centre out to Saxmundham has been terminated early.

Volunteer police save elderly man

07:18 Dominic Moffitt
Special Constables Charlie Thompson and Dan Cope Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Two volunteer Essex Police officers came to an old man’s rescue after he passed out.

East Anglian Weather: Showers today, sunshine tomorrow

07:00 Dominic Moffitt
We can expect some rain today but thankfull the sunshine will return on Tuesday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Those Monday morning blues won’t be helped as rain and cloud moves in across East Anglia but things are looking up for tomorrow.

‘Amazing’ charity football match for ‘Huggy’ celebrates community’s fundraising efforts

06:00 Reece Hanson
Charity football match for James 'Huggy' Hutchinson. MICK HOWES

A charity football match celebrated a popular former player and manager after members of the community raised thousands for his treatment and care.

How remembrance day united a fragmented community

19 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Colchester Garrison marks Remembrance Sunday Picture: CPL JAMIE HART/MOD

Spending Remembrance Sunday with the crowds in Colchester was poignant for me, not only because of what it was – a remembrance of the fallen – but also because it was so moving to be united in shared sentiment with members of my town’s community.

Most read

College dealt new blow after second damning inspection report

Principal Jane Townsend at the Otley campus of Easton and Otley College Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Opinion Fuller Flavour: ‘If we stay up it will be 100% because of Lambert’

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is very animated on the touchline at Reading Picture Pagepix

Video Dog pub lives up to its name with national dog-friendly award win

Landlords Charles and Eilir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja at The Dog in Grundisburgh, which has won an award as the UK's top dog-friendly pub. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Remembrance 2018: Thousands gather in Felixstowe for civic service

The largest crowds many people had seen - estimated at more than 3,000 - turned up to the Felixstowe Remembrance Day event on the seafront. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Amazing’ charity football match for ‘Huggy’ celebrates community’s fundraising efforts

Charity football match for James 'Huggy' Hutchinson. MICK HOWES

Where will roadworks and diversions be in Suffolk and north Essex this week?

Where will there be roadworks this week? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24