Published: 11:31 AM March 8, 2021

Suffolk Libraries are launching a new laptop lending scheme to help people get online at home.

The aim of the new Device to Your Door scheme which has been funded by Suffolk’s Contain Outbreak Management Fund is to provide help for those with no access to a computer or the internet at home.

The initiative allows a 48-hour loan of a laptop and 4G dongle so people can get online to complete vital tasks such as job seeking, benefit applications, schoolwork, a GP consultation or booking vaccination appointments.

Suffolk Libraries staff will arrange for the laptops to be delivered directly to people’s homes and collected two days later.

All devices are cleaned after use and will be delivered in a Covid-safe manner.

Chief Executive of Suffolk Libraries, Bruce Leeke said the scheme has been introduced because it will help better connect people.

He added: “We wanted to launch this new scheme to help people get connected to conduct essential tasks like job seeking, benefit applications or schoolwork.

Bruce Leeke, who has been confirmed as the new chief executive for Suffolk Libraries. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES - Credit: Archant

“People regularly use library computers for this type of thing, but due to the current lockdown this service isn’t going to be available again for a few more weeks and is likely to be in high demand when it returns.

“Device to your Door will help many more people across Suffolk get online and keep people safe at home whilst we’re still in lockdown.”

Funding for the scheme has come from the Department of Health and Social Care to restrict the transmission of Covid-19 in communities. As part of this, third sector and community settings were invited to submit proposals with their ideas about protecting local communities.

Suffolk County Council Cabinet Member for Public Health, Councillor James Reeder believes this is a great initiative and will help reduce inequalities.

He said: “We had several excellent projects submitted around digital exclusion and the impact that could be had on Covid-19 transmission by improving digital skills and access to devices.

“Suffolk Libraries’ ‘Device to Your Door’ project is a great example of this, and we believe that it will help us both reduce inequalities and keep Suffolk residents safe.”

Anyone interested in the scheme can call 07735 609303. This number is staffed between 9am-12pm Monday to Friday.

Alternatively, you can email devicetoyourdoor@suffolklibraries.co.uk