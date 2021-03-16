Published: 1:30 PM March 16, 2021 Updated: 2:03 PM March 16, 2021

A new service providing telephone support for jobseekers and also people claiming benefits has been launched by Suffolk Libraries.

The aim of the scheme is to provide a dedicated helpline to replicate the support which staff would normally be able to provide customers in libraries.

Anyone can call the number 07735 576788 to book a phone call of up to 30 minutes or email here.

The call can cover anything from signposting to other organisations who can help provide help guidance on where to get started with looking for jobs, updating your CV or applying for benefits.

Chief Executive of Suffolk Libraries, Bruce Leeke said: "Along with our new laptop lending scheme, Device to Your Door, this is another way of providing help where it’s most needed.

"Even during a pandemic our libraries are keen to continue to be a gateway to opportunity for people across Suffolk.

"Eventually we hope these kind of conversations will be possible in libraries again, but for now our aim is to provide as much support as we can in a safe way."

The new service will also provide help with issues such as apprenticeships, hardship/welfare grants, money and pensions advice and learning and digital skills.

Library staff will not be able to fill out any forms or apply for jobs on other people’s behalf but they will be able to direct people to the correct organisations for more in-depth advice.

It is hoped it will ease some of the pressure from other partner organisations who are in demand as jobless rates rise and benefit claims increase due to the pandemic.

The phone will be covered during normal office hours Monday to Friday but you can leave a message outside of these hours.