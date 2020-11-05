E-edition Read the EADT online edition
What you can and cannot do at libraries during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 07:30 06 November 2020

Suffolk Libraries will offer a limited safe service during lockdown Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk Libraries will offer a limited safe service during lockdown Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Bookworms won’t be allowed to browse the book shelves, but they will be able to order books they want to read and collect them.

All the libraries – except Stradbroke, which has a post office – have been classed as essential services but will close for the next three days to prepare for the changes they need to put in place and will reopen on Monday, November 9.

A Suffolk Libraries spokesman said the libraries would provide a “limited safe service”.

He said: “We will observe all appropriate health and safety procedures and the safety of staff and customers remains our priority.

“We understand how difficult lockdown can be and how important the library is to many of our customers. We’re doing all we can to help keep them happy and healthy during these difficult times.”

What services will change during lockdown?:

The mobile library service will not operate;

You may also want to watch:

The home library service will not operate;

Customers won’t be able to browse in libraries.

What you will be able to do:

Use the select and collect service and collect titles from libraries

Use the existing reservation service and collect titles from libraries

Book a computer for essential use only (such as for Universal Credit and other essential tasks).

In addition, all fines will be suspended until December 16 and return dates and reservation collection dates have been extended until December 16.

The libraries also provide plenty of online content, including events and activities online, Suffolk Libraries Youtube, join the Discovereads book group to discuss selected titles with staff and fellow readers, read eBooks, listen via eAudio, watch films, take courses, and enjoy the ability to read the latest newspapers and listen to some albums with your library card.

Libary users can stay up to date with developments on Facebook and also get further information by contacting the customer service team at help@suffolklibraries.co.uk or call us on 01473 351249.

