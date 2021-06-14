New campaign launched to give domestic abuse victims a safe space
A new campaign has been launched to ensure that anyone who is suffering from domestic violence in Suffolk has a safe place to go to.
The initiative, which has been launched by Suffolk Libraries alongside Suffolk County Council, will see staff trained so they know how to respond if someone who is a victim asks for help.
This comes after 9,358 domestic abuse crimes were reported by Suffolk police from March 2020 to March 2021.
The Suffolk Domestic Abuse Champions Network has provided the training, with some staff also becoming domestic abuse champions.
A visit to the library may offer someone the chance to get away from their abuser and provide the ideal opportunity to speak with someone.
A local survivor of domestic abuse, who asked not to be named, has welcomed the initiative.
“I once ran into Ipswich County Library when being chased by my ex-partner because I knew he wouldn’t follow me," they said.
"Having a designated safe space for victims/survivors to go to for support, respite and peace is so important.
"I’ve always seen libraries as non-judgemental spaces that anyone can use."
Councillor Matthew Hicks, leader of Suffolk County Council, said: "The more that can be done to support victims of domestic abuse, the better.
"Providing a safe space for victims to seek refuge and support is absolutely crucial."
There is also now a Suffolk Domestic Abuse Helpline which anyone can call for free 24/7 on 0800 977 5690.