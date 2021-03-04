Visits need to be booked at some Suffolk libraries

Published: 4:30 PM March 4, 2021

Suffolk Libraries will be offering some limited services from their buildings next week - Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Ten Suffolk libraries are asking book-lovers to book an appointment before visiting.

Meanwhile, the service has suspended all overdue charges indefinitely, and loan periods have been extended to six weeks.

With infection rates now much lower in the county, Suffolk Libraries reopened the majority of its premises from Monday, February 15 with the Select and Collect service and reservations resuming so that people can request and pick up items from their library.

Newmarket Library though is remaining closed for several weeks for building work, and at some other libraries users are advised that they are required to make a booking before collecting any titles. This applies to these libraries and people should contact them directly to book a slot:

Beccles Library: 01502 442820

Bury St Edmunds Library: 01284 338830

Chantry Library: 01473 927275

Eye Library: 01379 870515

Haverhill Library: 01440 848095

Ipswich County Library: 01473 927260

Kesgrave Library: 01473 626103

Rosehill Library: 01473 719279

Stoke Library: 01473 681751

Stowmarket Library: 01449 700549

Library members can pick up and return titles only and there is now browsing at the moment.

They can either use the select and collect services by filling in an online form to tell staff what sort of titles they are interested in so a bundle of books can be made ready for collection, or via the usual reservation method.

Suffolk Libraries is aiming to get its mobile libraries up and running again on April 12 and the Home Library Service will resume on March 15.



