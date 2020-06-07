E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Borrowers asked to settle library debts

PUBLISHED: 06:25 07 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 07 June 2020

Suffolk Libraries hasgone online during lockdown and have now set up online payment facilities for those with outstanding fines Photo: Simon Lee

Suffolk Libraries hasgone online during lockdown and have now set up online payment facilities for those with outstanding fines Photo: Simon Lee

Simon Lee Photography

Book-lovers who have been unable to visit Suffolk’s libraries during lockdown are now being invited to resolve overdue fines online.



All existing loans on books have been extended to July 2020 to stop people from accruing fines on books they could not return while self-isolating, or because libraries have been closed.

However, many people will have historic fines for overdue books on their library accounts. Bosses say a new change rolled out on Friday, June 4, means book-lovers can clear any charges accrued on their accounts without needing to visit a library. This can be done online by logging into a Suffolk Libraries account and selecting the option to resolve fines.

MORE: Suffolk Libraries due to reopen after pandemic

During the lockdown period, all of the county’s libraries have moved all events and activities online, with eLibrary services being updated throughout. All libraries are due to re-open on July 6, it was announced last week. For further details, see here

Most Read

Which Suffolk and Essex glamping sites are preparing to re-open this summer?

Gypsy's Rest glamping caravans at Secret Meadows Picture: Secret Meadows

Primary school closes as staff member tested for coronavirus

Tudor Church of England Primary School in Sudbury has closed while a staff member receives a test for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

Teenage girl attacked with machete and police officers hurt in Stowmarket

Police allegedly searching a house after an incident near NRG Fitness. PICTURE: Hermione Way

New road layout paves way for 2,500 home development

The main spine road off Haverhill Road will connect the town to the new 2,500 home development. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

