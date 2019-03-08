Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘Take action now’: public encouraged to sign up as voter numbers fall in some areas

PUBLISHED: 05:30 27 March 2019

Residents are being encouraged to register before April 12 Picture: ARCHANT

Residents are being encouraged to register before April 12 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

With only weeks before Suffolk heads to the polls new figures have revealed that the number of registered voters for local elections in some councils has gone down in the past year.

New data released by the Office for National Statistics showed that the total number of electors in Babergh, Mid Suffolk and St Edmundsbury district councils had all dropped slightly between December 2017 and December 2018. The largest drop was in Babergh where there were 840 fewer electors.

The other four councils - Forest Heath, Ipswich, Suffolk Coastal and Waveney - all saw increases in the number of people registered with Waveney seeing the largest increase of 2492 electors.

Despite the voter number changes all the councils are encouraging residents to make sure they are registered to vote in time.

Arthur Charvonia, Returning Officer for elections in Babergh and Mid Suffolk Districts, said: “This May’s local elections will set the direction of our Councils for the next four years, shaping policies on housing delivery, economic grants and community funding. British, EU and qualifying Commonwealth citizens can all vote.

Returning officer for Ipswich Borough Council, Russell Williams, added: “Polling cards for this election have already been sent out so if you haven’t received one by the beginning of next week it is likely that you are not registered to vote.

Elections for the new East Suffolk and West Suffolk Council’s are taking place for the first time this year with both council’s stressing the importance of voting for the new bodies.

A West Suffolk councils spokesman said: “This will be the first election of the 64 West Suffolk Councillors and will also be combined with any contested elections for the 117 parish and town councils across the area.

“There are just over 120,000 electors currently on the West Suffolk electoral register and this is expected to increase as the deadline to register approaches.”

A spokesman for Suffolk Coastal added: “We are pleased to see that increasing numbers of people are registering to vote in the forthcoming elections. However, there are still eligible people who have not registered. We would urge them to take action now, before time runs out.”

You can still register online to vote up until Friday, April 12.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

What makes this firm such good employers?

All the staff at Concertus Design & Property Consultants Ltd. Pic: Concertus Design & Property Consultants Ltd.

Ipswich man who downloaded 80,000 indecent images of children awaits sentence

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Take action now’: public encouraged to sign up as voter numbers fall in some areas

Residents are being encouraged to register before April 12 Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk hotspots set to reap the rewards of Brexit

Carlton Marshes in Suffolk Broads. Picture: James Bass

Man jailed for ‘savage’ murder of Colchester coin collector will serve minimum of 30 years

Danny Bostock, aged 32, was found guilty of the murder of Colchester coin collector Gordon McGhee Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists