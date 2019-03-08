‘Take action now’: public encouraged to sign up as voter numbers fall in some areas

Residents are being encouraged to register before April 12

With only weeks before Suffolk heads to the polls new figures have revealed that the number of registered voters for local elections in some councils has gone down in the past year.

New data released by the Office for National Statistics showed that the total number of electors in Babergh, Mid Suffolk and St Edmundsbury district councils had all dropped slightly between December 2017 and December 2018. The largest drop was in Babergh where there were 840 fewer electors.

The other four councils - Forest Heath, Ipswich, Suffolk Coastal and Waveney - all saw increases in the number of people registered with Waveney seeing the largest increase of 2492 electors.

Despite the voter number changes all the councils are encouraging residents to make sure they are registered to vote in time.

Arthur Charvonia, Returning Officer for elections in Babergh and Mid Suffolk Districts, said: “This May’s local elections will set the direction of our Councils for the next four years, shaping policies on housing delivery, economic grants and community funding. British, EU and qualifying Commonwealth citizens can all vote.

Returning officer for Ipswich Borough Council, Russell Williams, added: “Polling cards for this election have already been sent out so if you haven’t received one by the beginning of next week it is likely that you are not registered to vote.

Elections for the new East Suffolk and West Suffolk Council’s are taking place for the first time this year with both council’s stressing the importance of voting for the new bodies.

A West Suffolk councils spokesman said: “This will be the first election of the 64 West Suffolk Councillors and will also be combined with any contested elections for the 117 parish and town councils across the area.

“There are just over 120,000 electors currently on the West Suffolk electoral register and this is expected to increase as the deadline to register approaches.”

A spokesman for Suffolk Coastal added: “We are pleased to see that increasing numbers of people are registering to vote in the forthcoming elections. However, there are still eligible people who have not registered. We would urge them to take action now, before time runs out.”

You can still register online to vote up until Friday, April 12.