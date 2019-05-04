Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

9 unusual things you may have missed about Suffolk's local elections

04 May, 2019 - 11:04
Andy Mellen's campaigning sheep in Cotton. Picture: ANDY MELLEN

Andy Mellen's campaigning sheep in Cotton. Picture: ANDY MELLEN

Archant

In a tumultuous time for British politics, the only thing that could be expected as Suffolk went to the polls for the 2019 local elections was…for the totally unexpected to happen. Here are some of the weird and wonderful things which dominated this year’s campaign:

It was a good day for the Green Party. Pictured are the party's winning candidates in Beccles and Worlingham. Picture: THOMAS CHAPMANIt was a good day for the Green Party. Pictured are the party's winning candidates in Beccles and Worlingham. Picture: THOMAS CHAPMAN

■ Spoilt ballots – Ipswich Borough Council reported a higher number of spoilt ballot papers than usual, which contributed to a delay in the counting of the votes overnight. Some had written “Brexit” across their ballot papers or made other marks.

Although spoilt ballots have always featured in elections, is this a sign that with the current problems with Brexit more people feel disaffected with politics?

MORE: Ipswich Borough Council reports higher than usual number of spoilt ballots

■ Green shoots – for many they have long been a party on the fringes of British politics, with one or two councillors here and there. But the Green Party made a huge breakthrough in Suffolk in 2019, winning seats in every district and even unseating former Waveney District Council leader Mark Bee in Beccles and Worlingham.

Former WDC leader Mark Bee lost his seat in Beccles and Worlingham. Picture: Thomas ChapmanFormer WDC leader Mark Bee lost his seat in Beccles and Worlingham. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Are their results just a flash in the pan, or are the Greens now a force to be reckoned with in Suffolk politics?

MORE: Good day for Greens as Tories take control of East Suffolk Council

■ Shear politics? – ewe wouldn't believe the lengths candidates would go to get their vote out…

Farmer Andy Mellen, standing for the Greens, had the baa-rmy idea of spraying “Vote Andy” on the side of his livestock in Cotton, near Stowmarket.

David Beavan won more than 80% of the vote in his Southwold ward. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDavid Beavan won more than 80% of the vote in his Southwold ward. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It seemed to do the trick – voters flocked to him as he polled 633 votes to Conservative Jill Wilshaw's 343. Was it the sheep wot won it?

MORE: Sheep feature in Suffolk local elections

■ High profile scalps – few people would have predicted some of Suffolk's biggest names to lose their seats in a dramatic election.

You may also want to watch:

Mark Bee was talked about as a possible leader for the new East Suffolk Council but now finds himself without a seat after losing to the Greens.

Mid Suffolk District Council leader Nick Gowrley was also unseated, along with former Suffolk County Council leader Colin Noble in Lakenheath.

MORE: Council leaders defeated as voters punish Conservatives in Suffolk

■ Just a few votes in it – many results were a close shave. Four more votes would have seen Conservative Maureen Jones pip independent Tony Cooper to the post in Aldeburgh and Leiston, whereas West Suffolk's Eastgate ward saw Labour candidate Cliff Waterman poll 228 while his two opponents both scored 225.

It just goes to show that every vote really does count.

■ Young winners – there are often complaints that the ranks of councillors are dominated by people from the older generations, but there were also plenty of young candidates standing in Suffolk.

While many people his age may not have even had the chance to vote for the first time, 19-year-old Zac Norman was elected to Mid Suffolk District Council – with South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge among the first to congratulate the district's “youngest ever councillor”.

■ Low turnout – local elections are known to record lower turnouts than general elections, but in many places fewer than one in three people voted.

In Lowestoft's Gunton and St Margaret's ward turnout was just 30%, whereas in Ipswich's Alexandra ward turnout was 28.1%. A sign of apathy or disillusionment in politics?

■ Biggest win? – David Beavan in Southwold may have recorded Suffolk's largest win when he got a whopping 80.1% share of the vote, more than 1,000 more votes than his nearest rival, Conservative Michael Ladd.

■ Dogs steal the day – as the county went to polls, people momentarily forgot the rough and tumble of politics to share their pictures of dogs outside polling stations.

Had they been eligible to stand, we're sure these popular pooches would've picked up a lot of support.

MORE: Your pictures of dogs at polling stations

Most Read

East Suffolk local elections 2019: See who won a seat on the newly formed council

Ballot papers will be counted in East Suffolk but who will be elected to the new council?

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Babergh and Mid Suffolk local elections 2019: See who has earned a place on your district council

Live results from Babergh District Council and Mid Suffolk District Council local election 2019 counts

Essex Elections 2019: First-ever Green councillor in Colchester ousts Conservative leader

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Colchester local elections 2019: Find out who has been elected to the borough council

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Most Read

East Suffolk local elections 2019: See who won a seat on the newly formed council

Ballot papers will be counted in East Suffolk but who will be elected to the new council?

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Babergh and Mid Suffolk local elections 2019: See who has earned a place on your district council

Live results from Babergh District Council and Mid Suffolk District Council local election 2019 counts

Essex Elections 2019: First-ever Green councillor in Colchester ousts Conservative leader

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Colchester local elections 2019: Find out who has been elected to the borough council

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Honey + Harvey reveal plans to move into prime Ipswich location

Honey + Harvey has revealed plans to transform the former site of Mambos Bar and Grill in Queen Street, Ipswich. Photo: Archant.

9 unusual things you may have missed about Suffolk’s local elections

Andy Mellen's campaigning sheep in Cotton. Picture: ANDY MELLEN

‘It breaks your heart’ – Ipswich jewellery shop to close after 15 years due to poor footfall

Riley & Riley is closing its Ipswich store after 15 years in the town. Pictured is owner Mark Riley. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

New bakery offers gourmet doughnut-making classes

Two Magpies Bakery is offering doughnut making classes at its new location in Darsham Picture: Two Magpies Bakery

Bar, cafe or art gallery? Community asked to suggest uses for old Conservative Club

The former Conservative Club in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists