Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk’s county-wide coronavirus infection rate has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new public health data has revealed.

Public Health England on Friday published updated figures using two types of data – pillar 1 (tests in hospitals), and pillar 2 (tests in the community, at testing centres like Copdock).

The new figures show there were 33 positive coronavirus tests recorded across the county in the week to Sunday, July 26.

That is up from 13 the week before, and equates to a rate of 3.3 positive tests per 100,000 people, an increase from 1.7 the previous week.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,690 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Suffolk.

However, the numbers remain low and Suffolk’s rate of infection remains among the lowest in the country.

For the week to July 26, the county is ranked 106th lowest out of 150 local authorities in England. This is up from 139th a fortnight ago (July 6-12).

Stuart Keeble, of Suffolk County Council’s public health team, said they were aware of a “slight rise” in the number of positive Covid-19 results.

“While this is not something we need to over-react to as a community, it is a timely reminder that we all have a responsibility to our family, friends, wider community and ourselves to take all the necessary actions to reduce the risk of spreading the virus as much as possible,” he added.

To put the figures into context, Blackburn with Darwen – which had the highest rate of coronavirus infection in the country in the week to July 26 – recorded 85.9 positive tests per 100,000 people.

It comes as swathes of northern England have had lockdown restrictions imposed once again following a rise in positive tests.

Nearby Norfolk’s infection rate for the same week (July 20-26) was 2.1 positive tests per 100,000 people, while Essex had a rate of 5 Covid-19 infections per 100,000.

Last week, PHE published updated numbers for local authorities, which showed an rise in infection rates across Suffolk and north Essex.