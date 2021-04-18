5 affordable DIY and upcycling tips to upgrade your home

Published: 6:59 PM April 18, 2021

Remember when Matthew Pryce-Hall built a hot tub with an IBC water tank at his home in Great Cornard? - Credit: Picture: MATTHEW-PRYCE HALL

From DIY bars, to bespoke parquet flooring and budget kitchen transformations — people have been getting creative during lockdown to give their homes an upgrade.

Hundreds of Brits have been taking to social media to proudly share their DIY successes and fails after months spent at home.

So what are some of the best tips and tricks for upcycling and revamping your home on a budget?

Read on for our round-up of some of the best lockdown DIY projects here in Suffolk.

Use wooden pallets

You may also want to watch:

Wooden pallets are very versatile with lots of potential and are a great material for DIY fans.

Charlie Jack, 29, a carpenter and joiner, and his brother, Harry Wright, 35, have started working together creating beautiful pieces of furniture and flooring. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

They can be turned into planters, outdoor furniture, shelving, a garden bar and even stunning parquet flooring — as shown by two brothers in Beyton who got creative during lockdown.

Charlie Jack, 29, and brother Harry Wright, 35, transformed their mum's living room by using recycled wooden pallets to create their own flooring.

After processing all of the pallets and getting them to the perfect size, the pair pinned and glued down their design before polishing and oiling the finished product — and it looked amazing.

The incredible herringbone flooring using all recycled wooden pallets. - Credit: Harry Wright

Transform old bookshelves

If you have an old bookshelf that is not being used you could transform it into a number of garden accessories, such as plant containers, an outdoor bar or bar table and even some outdoor shelving.

Make the most of what you have

The upcycling possibilities are endless when you look around your home and really put your mind to it.

One man in Boxted, who had always dreamed of having his own pub, used his time in lockdown to transform his summer house into a fully-functioning local boozer.

Michael Thoroughgood spent three days revamping his old and unused summer house, creating ‘The Thoroughgood’s Pub’.

Michael, from Boxted, wanted to create the pub as he was missing his local. - Credit: MICHAEL THOROUGHGOOD

After more than a year of collecting bits and bobs to put into his very own pub – including a fruit machine, dartboard, and bell – Michael managed to pull it altogether and is delighted with the finished product.

A fresh lick of paint can make something look brand new

It might seem an obvious one, but many people give up on tired furniture and rooms when really a lick of paint is all it needs for a new lease of life.

You can transform an old chest of drawers into a trendy new bedroom feature or make a statement with a bright feature wall.

Tiles can also be easily painted over to give rooms a revamp without the need for ripping old tiling out.

Tester pots are also a great way to decorate smaller items for less than £5.

And don't be afraid to get creative

During the first lockdown, a father-of-two went viral after he built an incredible hot tub out of an industrial water tank.

DIY fan Matthew Pryce-Hall started by cutting open the metal cage surrounding the tank, taking the plastic off and installing some wood around the outside to create the structure. He then insulated the tub and attached a Lay-Z-Spa filter pump.

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. - Credit: Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

There really is no limit to what you can do – or what you can use – if you really think outside of the box.

Have you been upcycling and getting creative? We want to see all your DIY successes!

Email us and let us know what you've been up to if you want to be featured in a story.