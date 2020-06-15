Lockdown Gardens: Readers show off their hard work
PUBLISHED: 16:30 04 June 2020
ANNABEL THREADKELL
Today’s Lockdown Garden gallery showcases the commitment of Suffolk’s gardeners to their labours of love.
Gardening is an excellent way to stay active mentally and physically, whether at home or on an allotment, but it is also a test of patience – a test today’s gardeners have passed with flying colours.
Fred and Helen Brabner sent in a photo of their extensive plant collection, with greenery spilling out of terracotta pots and hanging baskets, filling a corner of their garden with an eclectic mix of flora.
John Garrad showed us the fruits of his labour – a hand-built raised bed now filled with the leaves of root vegetables waiting to be picked.
The climbing plants weaving around the window of Lesley Krohn’s home have grown over the years to form a beautiful flowering arch.
And the rainbow in the photo may be serendipitous, but readers can imagine the hours of work that Jackie and Allan Cole put into maintaining their perfect lawn.
You still have plenty of time and daylight to send your photos in for a chance to appear in our paper and win hundreds of pounds in gardening vouchers with Enjoy Gardening More.
The prizes are:
• £200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)
• £100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)
• £50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)
To enter, send your photographs via email to suffolkgardens@archant.co.uk along with your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and size of garden.
If you wish to tell us more about your garden, please include details in your email.
Closing date for submission of pictures is June 15, 2020.
The gardens will appear in the newspaper from June 1 to 20.
Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener Peter McDermott will judge all published pictures and the winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6, 2020.
Normal Archant competition rules apply. Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.
