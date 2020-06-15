Gallery

Lockdown Gardens: Readers show off their hard work

Annabel Threadkell's garden measuring in at roughly 50x30 metres Picture: ANNABEL THREADKELL

Today’s Lockdown Garden gallery showcases the commitment of Suffolk’s gardeners to their labours of love.

Fred and Helen Brabner's garden measuring in at roughly 36sq metres Picture: FRED & HELEN BRABNER

Gardening is an excellent way to stay active mentally and physically, whether at home or on an allotment, but it is also a test of patience – a test today’s gardeners have passed with flying colours.

Fred and Helen Brabner sent in a photo of their extensive plant collection, with greenery spilling out of terracotta pots and hanging baskets, filling a corner of their garden with an eclectic mix of flora.

Jackie and Allan Cole's garden measuring in at roughly 45x30 metres Picture: JACKIE & ALLAN COLE

John Garrad showed us the fruits of his labour – a hand-built raised bed now filled with the leaves of root vegetables waiting to be picked.

The climbing plants weaving around the window of Lesley Krohn’s home have grown over the years to form a beautiful flowering arch.

John Garrard's garden measuring in at roughly 30x16 yards Picture: JOHN GARRARD

And the rainbow in the photo may be serendipitous, but readers can imagine the hours of work that Jackie and Allan Cole put into maintaining their perfect lawn.

You still have plenty of time and daylight to send your photos in for a chance to appear in our paper and win hundreds of pounds in gardening vouchers with Enjoy Gardening More.

Jules Taylor's garden measuring in at roughly 1/5 of an acre Picture: JULES TAYLOR

The prizes are:

• £200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

Lesley Krohn's garden measuring in at roughly quarter of an acre Picture: LESLEY KROHN

• £100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

• £50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)

Margaret Bailey's garden measuring in at roughly over 150sq metres Picture: MARGARET BAILEY

To enter, send your photographs via email to suffolkgardens@archant.co.uk along with your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and size of garden.

If you wish to tell us more about your garden, please include details in your email.

Sandy Tregent's garden measuring in at roughly 70x17 foot Picture: SANDY TREGENT

Closing date for submission of pictures is June 15, 2020.

The gardens will appear in the newspaper from June 1 to 20.

Bob & Gloria Lawrence's garden measuring roughly over 150sq metres Picture: BOB & GLORIA LAWRENCE

Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener Peter McDermott will judge all published pictures and the winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6, 2020.

Normal Archant competition rules apply. Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.

Brian and Teresa May's garden measuring in at roughly 250sq metres Picture: BRIAN MAY

David Ransby's garden measuring in at roughly 290sq metres Picture: DAVID RANSBY

Ian Brown's garden measuring in at roughly 75ft Picture: IAN BROWN

Ken Poole's garden measuring in at roughly over 150sq metres Picture: KEN POOLE

Marion & Richard Kenward's garden measuring in at roughly one and a half acres Picture: MARION & RICHARD KENWARD

Sandy Backhurst's garden measuring in at over 150 sq metres Picture: SANDY BACKHURST

Sarah Jane Brett's garden measuring in at roughly 25 metres Picture: SARAH JANE BRETT

