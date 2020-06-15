E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Lockdown Gardens: Readers show off their hard work

PUBLISHED: 16:30 04 June 2020

Annabel Threadkell's garden measuring in at roughly 50x30 metres Picture: ANNABEL THREADKELL

Annabel Threadkell's garden measuring in at roughly 50x30 metres Picture: ANNABEL THREADKELL

ANNABEL THREADKELL

Today’s Lockdown Garden gallery showcases the commitment of Suffolk’s gardeners to their labours of love.

Fred and Helen Brabner's garden measuring in at roughly 36sq metres Picture: FRED & HELEN BRABNERFred and Helen Brabner's garden measuring in at roughly 36sq metres Picture: FRED & HELEN BRABNER

Gardening is an excellent way to stay active mentally and physically, whether at home or on an allotment, but it is also a test of patience – a test today’s gardeners have passed with flying colours.

Fred and Helen Brabner sent in a photo of their extensive plant collection, with greenery spilling out of terracotta pots and hanging baskets, filling a corner of their garden with an eclectic mix of flora.

Jackie and Allan Cole's garden measuring in at roughly 45x30 metres Picture: JACKIE & ALLAN COLEJackie and Allan Cole's garden measuring in at roughly 45x30 metres Picture: JACKIE & ALLAN COLE

John Garrad showed us the fruits of his labour – a hand-built raised bed now filled with the leaves of root vegetables waiting to be picked.

The climbing plants weaving around the window of Lesley Krohn’s home have grown over the years to form a beautiful flowering arch.

John Garrard's garden measuring in at roughly 30x16 yards Picture: JOHN GARRARDJohn Garrard's garden measuring in at roughly 30x16 yards Picture: JOHN GARRARD

And the rainbow in the photo may be serendipitous, but readers can imagine the hours of work that Jackie and Allan Cole put into maintaining their perfect lawn.

You still have plenty of time and daylight to send your photos in for a chance to appear in our paper and win hundreds of pounds in gardening vouchers with Enjoy Gardening More.

Jules Taylor's garden measuring in at roughly 1/5 of an acre Picture: JULES TAYLORJules Taylor's garden measuring in at roughly 1/5 of an acre Picture: JULES TAYLOR

The prizes are:

• £200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

Lesley Krohn's garden measuring in at roughly quarter of an acre Picture: LESLEY KROHNLesley Krohn's garden measuring in at roughly quarter of an acre Picture: LESLEY KROHN

• £100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

• £50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)

Margaret Bailey's garden measuring in at roughly over 150sq metres Picture: MARGARET BAILEYMargaret Bailey's garden measuring in at roughly over 150sq metres Picture: MARGARET BAILEY

To enter, send your photographs via email to suffolkgardens@archant.co.uk along with your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and size of garden.

If you wish to tell us more about your garden, please include details in your email.

Sandy Tregent's garden measuring in at roughly 70x17 foot Picture: SANDY TREGENTSandy Tregent's garden measuring in at roughly 70x17 foot Picture: SANDY TREGENT

Closing date for submission of pictures is June 15, 2020.

The gardens will appear in the newspaper from June 1 to 20.

Bob & Gloria Lawrence's garden measuring roughly over 150sq metres Picture: BOB & GLORIA LAWRENCEBob & Gloria Lawrence's garden measuring roughly over 150sq metres Picture: BOB & GLORIA LAWRENCE

Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener Peter McDermott will judge all published pictures and the winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6, 2020.

Normal Archant competition rules apply. Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.

Brian and Teresa May's garden measuring in at roughly 250sq metres Picture: BRIAN MAYBrian and Teresa May's garden measuring in at roughly 250sq metres Picture: BRIAN MAY

David Ransby's garden measuring in at roughly 290sq metres Picture: DAVID RANSBYDavid Ransby's garden measuring in at roughly 290sq metres Picture: DAVID RANSBY

Ian Brown's garden measuring in at roughly 75ft Picture: IAN BROWNIan Brown's garden measuring in at roughly 75ft Picture: IAN BROWN

Ken Poole's garden measuring in at roughly over 150sq metres Picture: KEN POOLEKen Poole's garden measuring in at roughly over 150sq metres Picture: KEN POOLE

Marion & Richard Kenward's garden measuring in at roughly one and a half acres Picture: MARION & RICHARD KENWARDMarion & Richard Kenward's garden measuring in at roughly one and a half acres Picture: MARION & RICHARD KENWARD

Sandy Backhurst's garden measuring in at over 150 sq metres Picture: SANDY BACKHURSTSandy Backhurst's garden measuring in at over 150 sq metres Picture: SANDY BACKHURST

Sarah Jane Brett's garden measuring in at roughly 25 metres Picture: SARAH JANE BRETTSarah Jane Brett's garden measuring in at roughly 25 metres Picture: SARAH JANE BRETT

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenage girl attacked with machete and police officers hurt in Stowmarket

Police allegedly searching a house after an incident near NRG Fitness. PICTURE: Hermione Way

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

Goodwill gesture or safety hazard? Rainbow-painted bridge to be restored to original colour

The Shingle Street bridge was painted in various colours Picture: SUPPLIED BY HOLLESLEY PC

Classic West End musical gets a date to razzle dazzle at Ipswich Regent

A scene from Chicago The Musical Photo: Tristram Kenton

Five men arrested on drug dealing offences following house searches

Police searched a number of addresses in Clacton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24