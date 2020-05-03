E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk gifts you can send during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 19:00 03 May 2020

Just some of the Suffolk gifts you can send during lockdown Picture: Oli Cutmore Media/ Quench.London/Hamper Team at Suffolk Foodhall

Just some of the Suffolk gifts you can send during lockdown Picture: Oli Cutmore Media/ Quench.London/Hamper Team at Suffolk Foodhall

Archant

For many people birthdays or special anniversaries have fallen during lockdown; while we can’t meet up to have parties we look at the gifts you can send to show you are thinking of loved ones while helping local businesses.

Brew Bag's from Paddy and Scott can be bought online Picture: quench.LondonBrew Bag's from Paddy and Scott can be bought online Picture: quench.London

Coffee - Paddy and Scott’s

Working from home has become the new norm for many of us, but at home or at work many of us still need our coffee to get going in the morning.

With that in mind Suffolk coffee brand Paddy and Scott are now selling a range of ground and whole bean varieties which can be delivered to your home.

A range of Paddy and Scott coffee products can now be delivered Picture: quench.LondonA range of Paddy and Scott coffee products can now be delivered Picture: quench.London

Hampers - Suffolk Foodhall

For a slightly larger present hampers always seem to be a hit.

Suffolk Foodhall are currently taking orders via email or over the phone for their hampers which can contain a number of different local products and can be customised to your requirements.

Some of the hampers on offer at the Suffolk Foodhall Picture; HAMPER TEAM AT SUFFOLK FOODHALLSome of the hampers on offer at the Suffolk Foodhall Picture; HAMPER TEAM AT SUFFOLK FOODHALL

Gins and vodka - The Suffolk Distillery, Fishers Gin and the Heart of Suffolk Distillery

For many people one of the first things they are looking forward to when life returns to some sort of normal is going down the pub.

While we remain in lockdown Suffolk’s own distillers have a number of different options on offer that can be delivered to your door.

Aldeburgh distillers Fishers use local herbs and botanicals to capture the Suffolk seaside.

Hampers can be ordered from the Suffolk Foodhall Picture; HAMPER TEAM AT SUFFOLK FOODHALLHampers can be ordered from the Suffolk Foodhall Picture; HAMPER TEAM AT SUFFOLK FOODHALL

Different flavoured vodkas and gins such as mandarin and cranberry, salted caramel and blueberry and vanilla are on offer from The Suffolk Distillery.

Undertones of strawberry, orange and cranberries are among the options available in the gins offered by the Heart of Suffolk Distillery.

Condiments - Stokes Sauces

Bespoke food hampers available from the Suffolk Foodhall Picture; HAMPER TEAM AT SUFFOLK FOODHALLBespoke food hampers available from the Suffolk Foodhall Picture; HAMPER TEAM AT SUFFOLK FOODHALL

For the condiment fanatic in your life Rendlesham-based Stokes Sauces are delivering a range of their sauces, marmalades and ketchups. There are also collections of sauces for different occasions also available to buy.

Books - Aldeburgh Bookshop and the Woodbridge Emporium

With many of us having more time on our hands, getting out a good book seems like a sensible idea.

Blueberry and vanilla vodka from The Suffolk Distillery Picture: OLI CUTMORE MEDIABlueberry and vanilla vodka from The Suffolk Distillery Picture: OLI CUTMORE MEDIA

Some Suffolk bookshops like the Aldeburgh Bookshop and the Woodbridge Emporium are still sending out books, including works from Suffolk authors, to customers.

What other Suffolk gifts have you been sending? Email us.

Coconut Gin from The Suffolk Distillery Picture: OLI CUTMORE MEDIACoconut Gin from The Suffolk Distillery Picture: OLI CUTMORE MEDIA

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

