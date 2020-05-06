Join In

What do YOU want changed first when we leave lockdown?

We want to know what Suffolk thinks are the most important parts of lockdown - and what needs to be changed first Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reveal a plan from his “menu of options” to begin lifting the lockdown imposed on the UK – tell us what you want to see done first.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Loading…

Mr Johnson will address the media and the public on May 10 in the daily briefing from inside 10 Downing Street, at which point the country will have been under lockdown for seven weeks.

Speculation about the first steps to restoring parts of society to normality is rife, with pubs and bars expected to stay closed until the end of the year, schools unlikely to take all students back for months, and the current conditions of the lockdown likely to be extended by number of weeks.

However, no official information has been announced to MPs privately or in the House of Commons.

We would like to know what elements of lockdown you want to see stay in place, what needs to be changed and what is worrying you about the situation.

Fill out the anonymous Google survey in this story to have your say and the results will be published on the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times websites.