Published: 7:00 PM June 23, 2021

Deben players in stocks at the Woodbridge Elizabethan Market in 1977 - Credit: Archant

A feast for the eyes and the nose was on offer as Suffolk turned the clock back to Tudor times in the 1970s and 80s.

From making merry with music to putting a whole hog on to roast, towns and villages across Suffolk got into the swing of the 16th century making the most of everything the period had to offer.

The Elizabethan Fair in Sudbury June 1975 - Credit: Archant

Appropriate period attire was required for all of these events; those deemed unsuitably dressed could well have ended up in the stocks, as did some members of the Deben Players in Woodbridge.

The West Elizabethan Masque at Hengrave in July 1983 - Credit: Archant

Among those attending Suffolk's Tudor events was the notorious King Henry VIII who arrived in Stebbing to great fanfare in 1987.

Henry VIII at an Elizabethan Fayre at Stebbing from June 1987 - Credit: Archant

It's not clear from the pictures which of his many wives was accompanying him on this occasion.

Hog roast being cooked at the Woodbridge Elizabethan Market in 1977 - Credit: Archant

Fortunately it appears there was no axeman ready for them on this occasion, although the same can't be said in Sweffling in 1981.

The Elizabethan Fayre at Sweffling in May 1981 - Credit: Archant

