Suffolk looks back to Tudor times in 1970s and 80s
- Credit: Archant
A feast for the eyes and the nose was on offer as Suffolk turned the clock back to Tudor times in the 1970s and 80s.
From making merry with music to putting a whole hog on to roast, towns and villages across Suffolk got into the swing of the 16th century making the most of everything the period had to offer.
Appropriate period attire was required for all of these events; those deemed unsuitably dressed could well have ended up in the stocks, as did some members of the Deben Players in Woodbridge.
Among those attending Suffolk's Tudor events was the notorious King Henry VIII who arrived in Stebbing to great fanfare in 1987.
It's not clear from the pictures which of his many wives was accompanying him on this occasion.
You may also want to watch:
Fortunately it appears there was no axeman ready for them on this occasion, although the same can't be said in Sweffling in 1981.
Do you remember any of these events - email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk with your Suffolk memories.
To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
Most Read
- 1 Man dies following stabbing in Bury St Edmunds
- 2 Six senior players - including Downes - will start pre-season with Under-23s
- 3 Suffolk school goes viral after teachers post TikTok dance
- 4 League One side showing strong interest in Ipswich youngster Lankester
- 5 Head chef frustrated after 13 'no shows'
- 6 Woman who pocketed cash for memorial bench avoids prison
- 7 Man in 40s rescued from beneath the Orwell Bridge
- 8 When Eagles Dare documentary reveals how close Ian Holloway came to being named Ipswich Town manager
- 9 'He nearly ruined my club' - Bent on former Ipswich boss Lambert
- 10 Vandals set light to seafront toilets