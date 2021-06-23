News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk looks back to Tudor times in 1970s and 80s

Katy Sandalls

Published: 7:00 PM June 23, 2021   
Deben players in stocks at the Woodbridge Elizabethan Market in 1977

Deben players in stocks at the Woodbridge Elizabethan Market in 1977

A feast for the eyes and the nose was on offer as Suffolk turned the clock back to Tudor times in the 1970s and 80s. 

From making merry with music to putting a whole hog on to roast, towns and villages across Suffolk got into the swing of the 16th century making the most of everything the period had to offer. 

Elizabethan Fair in Sudbury June 1975 Neg 44983 West EADT 12.6.10

The Elizabethan Fair in Sudbury June 1975

Appropriate period attire was required for all of these events; those deemed unsuitably dressed could well have ended up in the stocks, as did some members of the Deben Players in Woodbridge. 

From The Archives WestElizabethan Masque at Hengrave July 1983EADT 26.08.2013 magic memo

The West Elizabethan Masque at Hengrave in July 1983

Among those attending Suffolk's Tudor events was the notorious King Henry VIII who arrived in Stebbing to great fanfare in 1987.

The sun shone on an Elizabethan Fayre at Stebbing from June 1987

Henry VIII at an Elizabethan Fayre at Stebbing from June 1987

It's not clear from the pictures which of his many wives was accompanying him on this occasion.

Hog roast being cooked at the Woodbridge Elizabethan Market in 1977

Hog roast being cooked at the Woodbridge Elizabethan Market in 1977

Fortunately it appears there was no axeman ready for them on this occasion, although the same can't be said in Sweffling in 1981.

 

From The Archives EastElizabethan Fayre at Sweffling May 1981

The Elizabethan Fayre at Sweffling in May 1981

