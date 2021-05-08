The end of an era as Suffolk's last Debenhams store closes

Published: 7:00 PM May 8, 2021

Debenhams in Bury St Edmunds has closed for the last time. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk's last Debenhams store has shut its doors to the public for the last time.

The Bury St Edmunds store, in the Arc Centre, closed on Saturday - four days after the Ipswich store closed after it was sold to local development company the Unex Group.

The future of the striking building that is one of the best-known modern landmarks in the town is still not certain.

But Mark Cordell of Our Bury St Edmunds, the town's BID company said earlier this year that the owners of the shopping centre had been aware of the threat to the store - and had been looking at contingency plans at the time it was announced all the stores would be closing when the chain collapsed at the end of January.

The Ipswich branch closed on May 4 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

All Debenhams stores across the country are due to close by the end of next week. Colchester and Chelmsford's stores are due to shut for the last time next Saturday. After then the best-known department store chain in the country will just be an online brand owned by Boohoo.