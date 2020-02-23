Suffolk's Ched loses out in Love Island final

Ched Uzor from Suffolk and his partner Jess Gale Picture: ITV Archant

Suffolk scaffolder Ched Uzor has lost out in the finale of Love Island.

The 23-year-old from Bury St Edmunds made it to the final four of the competition but lost out in the viewer vote.

Speaking on the show Ched described his time on Love Island as:"the best life experience ever."

"I thought I would come in and have two or three days," said Ched.

"It felt good to picked, I was ahead of two other guys."

Earlier in the show Ched declared his love to partner Jess: "I never thought I would step into this villa let alone meet such a confident young lady.

"With each day you remind me that I have got the right girl for me.

"I hope we continue to grow outside the same way we have in here."

