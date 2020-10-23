E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

No coronavirus-related deaths in Suffolk for 7 days - as county records region’s lowest infection rate

PUBLISHED: 18:29 23 October 2020

Ipswich town centre on a busy day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich town centre on a busy day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk now has the lowest Covid-19 infection rate in the East of England - with no coronavirus-related death recorded in the county for the past seven days.

The county council announced that as of October 20, in total Suffolk has 53.2 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people – the lowest rate in the East of England where the average rate is 77.2 per 100,000.

Despite this good news cases continued to rise in all districts of Suffolk apart from Babergh in the week preceding October 19.

In Babergh they fell from 66.3 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days before October 12 to 57.6 per 100,000 the following week.

You may also want to watch:

The smallest rise came in East Suffolk were cases went from 42.5 to 44.5 per 100,000 people.

While the largest came in Ipswich as the rate jumped from 46.8 to 65.7 per 100,000.

In Essex, cases fell in Uttlesford but rose dramatically in Colchester from 64.7 to 104.8.

The number of cases in Suffolk remains far below the average for England which rose from 166.2 per 100,000 to 187.4.

As of October 19 the R number for the East of England is between 1.3-1.5.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pub landlord and customers charged over disturbance

The Waggon and Horses pub, in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE

How does the message change for passengers on East Anglian trains?

The River Stour at Cattawade is now the border between Tier Two and Tier One restrictions - with slight differences for passengers on Greater Anglia trains. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Staying in Tier 1 is Suffok’s best chance of recovery, say leaders

Suffolk's economy has taken a hit from the impacts of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

GeeWizz: meet Suffolk’s star fundraiser

Gina Long, the GeeWizz Team and Guy Nicholls at the Thomas Wolsey School in Ipswich after Guy made a donation of £100,000 to help build the playground they have always dreamed of. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The story behind Ed Sheeran charity auction

John Sheeran, Gina Long, Patzi Shepperson OBE and Imogen Sheeran with some of the lots in the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction. Picture: Olivia Churchill